Ryan Newman – Phoenix Advance

Team: No. 6 Oscar Mayer Bacon Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

TicketGuardian 500 – Sunday, March 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at ISM Raceway

· Newman will make his 34th start at ISM Raceway this weekend. In 33 prior starts, Newman has shown Phoenix is arguably one of his best tracks, finishing top-five on 10 occasions with two wins and 12 top-10s.

· Despite an average finish of 16.8, Newman has finished 12th or better in 10 of the last 12 Phoenix races. His last MENCS win came at the 1-mile track in the spring race two years ago where he started 22nd and led the final six laps for his 18th career Cup win.

· Newman tallied a pair of 11th-place results in 2018, and has five top-fives all-time in spring races at the track. He also won the 2010 spring race after starting 14th.

· Newman has four career Cup poles at ISM Raceway, with three-straight coming back from 2002-04. He also started from the point in the 2008 spring race.

· Newman also has two additional starts at Phoenix in the Xfinity Series, recording a fourth-place result back in 2011.

Scott Graves at ISM Raceway

· Graves will call his fifth MENCS race at Phoenix this weekend. In four starts he has one top-10 under his belt, which came with Daniel Suarez last spring finishing eighth.

· Overall he has an average starting position of 16th, and average finish of 13.5 as a crew chief at the 1-mile track.

· He also has seven Xfinity starts at Phoenix, finishing top-five twice with Suarez in 2016 (third, fifth).

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Phoenix:

“Coming off Vegas last week we’re ready to rebound and see what we can do with our Oscar Mayer Bacon Ford Mustang. Phoenix is a special place for me and I always enjoy going back there. It’s a fun track that races much like a short track. We’re ready for the challenge and excited to once again showcase a quality Oscar Mayer product on our car.”

On the Car

As part of the season-long rollout celebrating Oscar Mayer’s quality meat offerings, Newman’s scheme this weekend will feature individual slices of delicious bacon across his No. 6 Ford.

· Oscar Mayer bacon is hand-trimmed, naturally hardwood smoked and naturally sugar cured — it’s no surprise that it’s on more family tables in the America than any other bacon out there. The Oscar Mayer team is proud of the quality taste and flavors featured in their line of bacon products.

· In addition to the best-selling Naturally Hardwood Smoked Original Cut, the Oscar Mayer bacon line includes a variety of different cuts, from thick cut to center cut, flavors such as Cracked Black Pepper and Maple, as well as Turkey and Fully Cooked bacon products.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world. A globally trusted producer of delicious foods, The Kraft Heinz Company provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions, whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. The Company’s iconic brands include Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Smart Ones and Velveeta. The Kraft Heinz Company is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

