Newman, No. 6 Team Look for Four Straight his Weekend at Monster Mile

Team heads into Dover Ranked 13th in Points; Riding Wave of Momentum

CONCORD, N.C., (May 2, 2019) – Ryan Newman and the No. 6 team head into the Monster Mile of Dover this weekend looking for their fourth consecutive top-10 finish of the season. Fresh off a season-high seventh-place finish last weekend at Talladega, spirts are high for the No. 6 crew, which just announced a new partnership last weekend with Mazola Corn Oil.

“I’m proud of what we are building together as a team this year, (crew chief) Scott Graves, myself and the guys,” said Newman. “I think if you look at our package and the history of Roush Fenway Racing, the six car and our sport – it’s proven to be a very competitive car and I’m happy to be able to make steps in that direction to be more competitive.”

A top-10 finish this weekend for the No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford would mark the best streak for the historic No. 6 since NASCAR Hall of Famer and former Roush Fenway driver Mark Martin piloted the car in 2006.

Newman, in his first season behind the wheel of the iconic Ford, began the season with an average finish of 18th through the opening six races. Since that time, the veteran driver has finished an average of ninth with results of 11th (Texas), ninth (Bristol), ninth (Richmond) and seventh (Talladega).

In that stretch alone, the 2003 Driver of the Year has recorded stage points in three out of four events. Overall, Newman has four stage finishes inside the top-10 in 2019 for a total of 23 stage points.

The team understands it still has work to do, but Newman has been pleased with the effort through the season’s first 10 races.

“We are making steps in the right direction,” added Newman. “It’s been a new situation for me. Not just with Roush Fenway, but a new rules package, new manufacturer and many other factors. But, I’ve been pleased with our progress and we will continue to work at it each week and get better each week and we will see just how competitive we can be as the season progresses.”

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition. Moving into its 32nd season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.