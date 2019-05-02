Weekend Schedule for Dover

By
Bryan Nolen
-
During the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway on May 6, 2018 in Dover, Delaware. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images.

Once again, all three national touring series will be back in action as the Gander Outdoor Truck Series, XFinity teams and the Cup guys will try to tame Miles the Monster at Dover International Speedway this weekend. This will be the first time in over a month that the Trucks will be getting back in action. Here is how you can watch all the drama unfold.

Note: All times are ET

Thursday, May 2nd
2:05 p.m. – 2:55 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series first practice (No TV) Results
4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series final practice (No TV) Results

Friday, May 3rd
11:05 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, NASCAR.com/live
12:05 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, NASCAR.com/live
1:10 p.m. Gander Outdoors Truck Series Pole Qualifying (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions, NASCAR.com/live
2:30 p.m. – 3:20 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NASCAR.com/live
3:40 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pole Qualifying (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions), FS1
5:00 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series JEGS 200 (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 200 MILES), FS1

Saturday, May 4th
9:05 a.m. – 9:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, FS1
10:10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions), FS1
12:00 p.m. – 12:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Allied Steel Buildings 200 (STAGES 45/90/200 laps, 200 miles), FS1, MRN

Sunday, May 5th
2:00 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 (120/240/400 laps, 400 miles), FS1, MRN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here