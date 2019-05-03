Elliott captures the Gander RV 400 pole at Dover

Chase Elliott captured the pole for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway with a track record of 165.960 mph. Brad Keselowski held the prior rack record of 164.444 mph

“Super fast. The corner speeds are just so high. There’s just a lot more throttle through the corner than what I feel like we’ve been carrying. But it was a lot of fun. Our NAPA Brakes Chevy was good right there. It’s always nice. This place can either be a lot of fun in qualifying, or it can be a handful,” Elliott said.

NASCAR announced earlier in the week that group qualifying was officially over and the field was set by single-lap qualifying.

Hendrick Motorsports captured the top two qualifying positions with teammate William Byron starting second.

“Team Hendrick 1-2 (William Byron qualified 2nd) was awesome, Chevrolet power and everybody that contributes to our car has been working hard. Hopefully, we can back it up on Sunday,” Elliott added.

Kyle Larson qualified third, Joey Logano fourth and Alex Bowman round out the top five.

Starting Line Up by Row

Dover International Speedway

50th Annual Gander RV 400