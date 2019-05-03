Elliott captures the Gander RV 400 pole at Dover

Chase Elliott captured the pole for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway with a track record of 165.960 mph. Brad Keselowski held the prior rack record of 164.444 mph

“Super fast. The corner speeds are just so high. There’s just a lot more throttle through the corner than what I feel like we’ve been carrying. But it was a lot of fun. Our NAPA Brakes Chevy was good right there. It’s always nice. This place can either be a lot of fun in qualifying, or it can be a handful,” Elliott said.

NASCAR announced earlier in the week that group qualifying was officially over and the field was set by single-lap qualifying.

Hendrick Motorsports captured the top two qualifying positions with teammate William Byron starting second.

“Team Hendrick 1-2 (William Byron qualified 2nd) was awesome, Chevrolet power and everybody that contributes to our car has been working hard. Hopefully, we can back it up on Sunday,” Elliott added.

Kyle Larson qualified third, Joey Logano fourth and Alex Bowman round out the top five.

Starting Line Up by Row
Dover International Speedway
50th Annual Gander RV 400

Pos No Driver Team Time Speed
1 9 Chase Elliott NAPA Brakes Chevrolet 21.692 165.96
2 24 William Byron Axalta Chevrolet 21.745 165.555
3 42 Kyle Larson Credit One Bank Chevrolet 21.757 165.464
4 22 Joey Logano Shell Pennzoil Ford 21.855 164.722
5 88 Alex Bowman Nationwide Small Business Chevrolet 21.857 164.707
6 4 Kevin Harvick Jimmy John’s Ford 21.907 164.331
7 10 Aric Almirola Smithfield Ford 21.918 164.249
8 11 Denny Hamlin FedEx Office Toyota 21.931 164.151
9 2 Brad Keselowski Miller Lite Ford 21.936 164.114
10 14 Clint Bowyer Mobil 1 Ford 21.949 164.017
11 12 Ryan Blaney Menards/Duracell Ford 22.008 163.577
12 48 Jimmie Johnson Ally Chevrolet 22.039 163.347
13 19 Martin Truex Jr. SiriusXM Toyota 22.055 163.228
14 41 Daniel Suarez Haas Automation Ford 22.073 163.095
15 20 Erik Jones Sport Clips Toyota 22.086 162.999
16 3 Austin Dillon AAA Chevrolet 22.09 162.97
17 95 Matt DiBenedetto FDNY Foundation Toyota 22.108 162.837
18 21 Paul Menard Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center Ford 22.136 162.631
19 1 Kurt Busch Monster Energy Chevrolet 22.14 162.602
20 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Little Hug Ford 22.152 162.514
21 6 Ryan Newman Wyndham Rewards Ford 22.176 162.338
22 18 Kyle Busch Pedigree Toyota 22.233 161.921
23 8 Daniel Hemric # Caterpillar Chevrolet 22.267 161.674
24 38 David Ragan MDS Transport Ford 22.317 161.312
25 13 Ty Dillon Twisted Tea Chevrolet 22.325 161.254
26 34 Michael McDowell Dockside Logistics Ford 22.326 161.247
27 43 Bubba Wallace World Wide Technology Chevrolet 22.419 160.578
28 32 Corey LaJoie CorvetteParts.net Ford 22.572 159.49
29 47 Ryan Preece # Kroger Chevrolet 22.698 158.604
30 37 Chris Buescher Degree Chevrolet 22.829 157.694
31 0 Landon Cassill(i) KODRA Communications Chevrolet 22.948 156.876
32 36 Matt Tifft # Surface Sunscreen/Tunity Ford 23.132 155.629
33 51 Cody Ware(i) Jacob Companies Ford 23.369 154.05
34 52 BJ McLeod(i) RWR Chevrolet 23.384 153.951
35 77 Quin Houff Chevrolet 23.465 153.42
36 15 Ross Chastain(i) Low T Center Chevrolet 0 0
37 27 Reed Sorenson Chevrolet 0 0

