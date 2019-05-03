Elliott captures the Gander RV 400 pole at Dover

Chase Elliott captured the pole for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway with a track record of 165.960 mph. Brad Keselowski held the prior rack record of 164.444 mph
“Super fast. The corner speeds are just so high. There’s just a lot more throttle through the corner than what I feel like we’ve been carrying. But it was a lot of fun. Our NAPA Brakes Chevy was good right there. It’s always nice. This place can either be a lot of fun in qualifying, or it can be a handful,” Elliott said.
NASCAR announced earlier in the week that group qualifying was officially over and the field was set by single-lap qualifying.
Hendrick Motorsports captured the top two qualifying positions with teammate William Byron starting second.
“Team Hendrick 1-2 (William Byron qualified 2nd) was awesome, Chevrolet power and everybody that contributes to our car has been working hard. Hopefully, we can back it up on Sunday,” Elliott added.
Kyle Larson qualified third, Joey Logano fourth and Alex Bowman round out the top five.
Starting Line Up by Row
Dover International Speedway
50th Annual Gander RV 400
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Speed
|1
|9
|Chase Elliott
|NAPA Brakes Chevrolet
|21.692
|165.96
|2
|24
|William Byron
|Axalta Chevrolet
|21.745
|165.555
|3
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Credit One Bank Chevrolet
|21.757
|165.464
|4
|22
|Joey Logano
|Shell Pennzoil Ford
|21.855
|164.722
|5
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Nationwide Small Business Chevrolet
|21.857
|164.707
|6
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Jimmy John’s Ford
|21.907
|164.331
|7
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Smithfield Ford
|21.918
|164.249
|8
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|FedEx Office Toyota
|21.931
|164.151
|9
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Miller Lite Ford
|21.936
|164.114
|10
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Mobil 1 Ford
|21.949
|164.017
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Menards/Duracell Ford
|22.008
|163.577
|12
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Ally Chevrolet
|22.039
|163.347
|13
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|SiriusXM Toyota
|22.055
|163.228
|14
|41
|Daniel Suarez
|Haas Automation Ford
|22.073
|163.095
|15
|20
|Erik Jones
|Sport Clips Toyota
|22.086
|162.999
|16
|3
|Austin Dillon
|AAA Chevrolet
|22.09
|162.97
|17
|95
|Matt DiBenedetto
|FDNY Foundation Toyota
|22.108
|162.837
|18
|21
|Paul Menard
|Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center Ford
|22.136
|162.631
|19
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Monster Energy Chevrolet
|22.14
|162.602
|20
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Little Hug Ford
|22.152
|162.514
|21
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Wyndham Rewards Ford
|22.176
|162.338
|22
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Pedigree Toyota
|22.233
|161.921
|23
|8
|Daniel Hemric #
|Caterpillar Chevrolet
|22.267
|161.674
|24
|38
|David Ragan
|MDS Transport Ford
|22.317
|161.312
|25
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Twisted Tea Chevrolet
|22.325
|161.254
|26
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Dockside Logistics Ford
|22.326
|161.247
|27
|43
|Bubba Wallace
|World Wide Technology Chevrolet
|22.419
|160.578
|28
|32
|Corey LaJoie
|CorvetteParts.net Ford
|22.572
|159.49
|29
|47
|Ryan Preece #
|Kroger Chevrolet
|22.698
|158.604
|30
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Degree Chevrolet
|22.829
|157.694
|31
|0
|Landon Cassill(i)
|KODRA Communications Chevrolet
|22.948
|156.876
|32
|36
|Matt Tifft #
|Surface Sunscreen/Tunity Ford
|23.132
|155.629
|33
|51
|Cody Ware(i)
|Jacob Companies Ford
|23.369
|154.05
|34
|52
|BJ McLeod(i)
|RWR Chevrolet
|23.384
|153.951
|35
|77
|Quin Houff
|Chevrolet
|23.465
|153.42
|36
|15
|Ross Chastain(i)
|Low T Center Chevrolet
|0
|0
|37
|27
|Reed Sorenson
|Chevrolet
|0
|0