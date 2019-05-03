Runner-up finish for Brett Moffitt and No. 24 GMS Racing Team

Could’ve, would’ve, should’ve for Brett Moffitt and the No. 24 GMS Racing Team.

Moffitt and company got off on the right foot Friday afternoon, as the No. 24 Team sat on the pole. He completely dominated Stage 1 and won his first stage of the year. Moffitt lost the lead in Stage 2, but still had a great stage as he finished third.

He was back up front with 83 to go, as a hold your breath moment took place on the restart as Moffitt, Harrison Burton and teammate Sheldon Creed went three wide for the top spot.

Unfournately, Moffitt didn’t come out on the top spot, but was still running near the front.

He remained strong throughout the race running in the top-10. Late in the going, he tried everything he could to catch eventual race winner Johnny Sauter, but had to settle for a second place finish.

“Track position,” Moffitt said to MRN Radio when describing how tough it was to catch Sauter. “You’re not going to beat the guy on the top, restarting on the bottom there and you are in a vulnerable position. I was lucky to hang on to second. I saw the 98 (Grant Enfinger) get a bad restart and I was able to get in line and try to go after Johnny (Sauter), but clean air here is big at Dover. We weren’t catching a big group of lap cars or anything, just a clean air thing.

Dirty air came into effect when it came to Moffitt’s chances of catching Johnny Sauter for the race win and Moffitt describes why it was so key to be out front.

“When this place rubbers in, it gets pretty slick,” Moffitt continued. “And then you’re within five car lengths of somebody, it magnifies that. All in all, I’m disappointed since we’ve had really good trucks all year and I thought today was going to be our day, but it just wasn’t. A stage win and second is good for our ISM Connect Chevy Silverado, and we’ll go on to Kansas to try and win.”