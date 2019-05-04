Christopher Bell wins at Dover

Christopher Bell captured his third Xfinity Series victory of the season in Saturday’s Allied 200 at Dover International Speedway. Bell also won the $100,000 ”Dash 4 Cash” bonus for scoring the highest finish among a field of four drivers.

“I just can’t say enough about everyone on this team 20 at Joe Gibbs Racing. They never quit. They keep working and over the last couple weeks we’ve had really fast race cars, but we just haven’t been able to capitalize on it. This one is really out to my pit crew. They did a great job of getting me out first there where I could control the restarts.” Bell said.



“Over that long run there, I felt like I could make gains on him running the top. Last time we were here, the top was really good for me, but it seemed like it rubbered up more and the top was a little less of a disadvantage. Once we got the lead – thank you to my pit crew, they did an outstanding job – it’s really special to be here.” Bell said.

Cole Custer dominated, leading 155 laps but after Kaz Grala’s spin on Lap 154, everybody came in for one final stop and the Joe Gibbs squad got Bell out before SHR’s group.

Bell said after the race in Victory Lane. “There’s no doubt that he (Cole Custer) was really good.”

Bell had to overcome not one restart but two restarts as Riley Herbst spun out on Lap 175 and then once again on Lap 181 as Grey Gaulding got involved in a incident with Vinnie Miller.

Justin Allgaier finished second for his fifth top-10 this year, Tyler Reddick was third followed by Custer and Chase Briscoe rounded out the Top 5.

Stage 1:

Cole Custer lead from wire to wire after starting on the pole in his Stewart Haas Ford. The Ladera Ranch, CA native went coast to coast, leading all 40 laps as there was no caution during the first stage. There was an incident however, as Noah Gragson got into the wall. There was no yellow as Gragson was able to continue. Gragson ended up finishing 19th after having to pit late in the race.

Stage 2:

Stage 2 began right when it left in Stage 1 as the winner from Auto Club, continue his approach to tame Miles the Monster. Custer, began the race leading only 38 laps in his four trips to the Monster Mile. After the second stage? He led double that. Custer once again, led from start to finish, lapping everybody up to 15th place before the green and checker flags waved to end the stage.

This was Bell’s 11th victory in 51 XFinity Starts in his career but he does trail Tyler Reddick by 23 points in the point standings.

The NASCAR XFinity Teams will have two weeks off before heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day Weekend.

Xfinity Series Race Number 10

Race Results for the 38th Annual Allied Steel Buildings 200 – Saturday, May 4, 2019

Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE – 1. – Mile Concrete

Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 200. Miles