Christopher Bell wins at Dover

By
Bryan Nolen
-
Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for Speedwaymedia.com

Christopher Bell captured his third Xfinity Series victory of the season in Saturday’s Allied 200 at Dover International Speedway. Bell also won the $100,000 ”Dash 4 Cash” bonus for scoring the highest finish among a field of four drivers.

“I just can’t say enough about everyone on this team 20 at Joe Gibbs Racing. They never quit. They keep working and over the last couple weeks we’ve had really fast race cars, but we just haven’t been able to capitalize on it. This one is really out to my pit crew. They did a great job of getting me out first there where I could control the restarts.” Bell said.

“Over that long run there, I felt like I could make gains on him running the top. Last time we were here, the top was really good for me, but it seemed like it rubbered up more and the top was a little less of a disadvantage. Once we got the lead – thank you to my pit crew, they did an outstanding job – it’s really special to be here.” Bell said.

Cole Custer dominated, leading 155 laps but after Kaz Grala’s spin on Lap 154, everybody came in for one final stop and the Joe Gibbs squad got Bell out before SHR’s group.

Bell said after the race in Victory Lane. “There’s no doubt that he (Cole Custer) was really good.”

Bell had to overcome not one restart but two restarts as Riley Herbst spun out on Lap 175 and then once again on Lap 181 as Grey Gaulding got involved in a incident with Vinnie Miller.

Justin Allgaier finished second for his fifth top-10 this year, Tyler Reddick was third followed by Custer and Chase Briscoe rounded out the Top 5.

Stage 1:

Cole Custer lead from wire to wire after starting on the pole in his Stewart Haas Ford. The Ladera Ranch, CA native went coast to coast, leading all 40 laps as there was no caution during the first stage. There was an incident however, as Noah Gragson got into the wall. There was no yellow as Gragson was able to continue. Gragson ended up finishing 19th after having to pit late in the race.

Stage 2:

Stage 2 began right when it left in Stage 1 as the winner from Auto Club, continue his approach to tame Miles the Monster. Custer, began the race leading only 38 laps in his four trips to the Monster Mile. After the second stage? He led double that. Custer once again, led from start to finish, lapping everybody up to 15th place before the green and checker flags waved to end the stage.

This was Bell’s 11th victory in 51 XFinity Starts in his career but he does trail Tyler Reddick by 23 points in the point standings.

The NASCAR XFinity Teams will have two weeks off before heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day Weekend.

Xfinity Series Race Number 10
Race Results for the 38th Annual Allied Steel Buildings 200 – Saturday, May 4, 2019
Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE – 1. – Mile Concrete
Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 200. Miles

Fin Str No Driver Team Laps S1Pos S2Pos Pts Status
1 4 20 Christopher Bell Rheem Toyota 200 2 2 58 Running
2 2 7 Justin Allgaier BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet 200 3 4 50 Running
3 5 2 Tyler Reddick Roland Chevrolet 200 4 3 49 Running
4 1 0 Cole Custer Haas Automation Ford 200 1 1 53 Running
5 7 98 Chase Briscoe # Nutri Chomps Ford 200 7 7 40 Running
6 3 22 Austin Cindric Menards/Richmond Ford 200 5 6 42 Running
7 8 19 Brandon Jones 1st Foundation Toyota 200 8 8 36 Running
8 16 23 John Hunter Nemechek # Fire Alarm Services INC Chevrolet 200 0 10 30 Running
9 6 8 Zane Smith PatientPop Chevrolet 200 6 5 39 Running
10 15 1 Michael Annett Pilot/Flying J Chevrolet 200 0 0 27 Running
11 14 39 Ryan Sieg Anglin Builders LLC Chevrolet 200 0 0 26 Running
12 10 4 Ross Chastain Protect Your Melon Chevrolet 200 9 0 27 Running
13 17 86 Brandon Brown # Vector Security Chevrolet 200 0 0 24 Running
14 18 21 Kaz Grala HotScream Chevrolet 199 0 0 23 Running
15 12 18 Riley Herbst Monster Energy Toyota 199 0 0 22 Running
16 19 66 Timmy Hill R.Anderson Mem/CrashClaimsR.USToyota 199 0 0 21 Running
17 11 11 Justin Haley # LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet 198 10 0 21 Running
18 13 51 Jeremy Clements RepairableVehicles.com Chevrolet 198 0 0 19 Running
19 9 9 Noah Gragson # Switch Chevrolet 197 0 9 20 Running
20 21 8 Gray Gaulding World Wide Safety Consulting Chevrolet 197 0 0 17 Running
21 24 99 Tommy Joe Martins Diamond Gusset Jeans Toyota 197 0 0 16 Running
22 32 36 Josh Williams DGM Racing Chevrolet 196 0 0 15 Running
23 26 0 Garrett Smithley teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet 196 0 0 14 Running
24 22 7 Ray Black II ISOKERN/Scuba Life Chevrolet 196 0 0 13 Running
25 25 90 Ronnie Bassett Jr Bassett Gutters & More Chevrolet 196 0 0 12 Running
26 23 1 Stephen Leicht teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet 196 0 0 11 Running
27 20 15 BJ McLeod teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet 196 0 0 10 Running
28 33 52 David Starr ATS Chevrolet 195 0 0 9 Running
29 36 35 Joey Gase Toyota 195 0 0 8 Running
30 27 42 Chad Finchum Garrison Homes Toyota 195 0 0 7 Running
31 35 5 Matt Mills J.F. Electric Chevrolet 195 0 0 6 Running
32 31 78 Vinnie Miller Koolbox Toyota 194 0 0 5 Running
33 37 74 Mike Harmon JourneyHomeProject/CharlieDanielsChevrolet 144 0 0 4 Running
34 28 17 Bayley Currey(i) East Carolina University Chevrolet 59 0 0 0 Engine
35 34 89 Morgan Shepherd Visone RV Chevrolet 50 0 0 2 Overheating
36 29 38 Jeff Green RSS Racing Chevrolet 15 0 0 1 Brakes
37 38 13 John Jackson R.Anderson Mem/CrashClaimsR.USToyota 13 0 0 1 Vibration
38 30 93 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 10 0 0 1 Transmission

