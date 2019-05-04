Christopher Bell wins second straight NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover in the “Allied Steel Buildings 200,” collects extra $100,000 in Dash 4 Cash finale

DOVER, Del. (May 4, 2019) – Christopher Bell earned a double celebration in Sunoco Victory Lane on Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

The 24-year-old Oklahoma native not only won the “Allied Steel Buildings 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race, but also collected the $100,000 bonus for being the top finisher among the four eligible Dash 4 Cash drivers in the finale of the four-race series.

“It was a really good day,” said Bell, who won his second Dash 4 Cash bonus of the season. “You don’t get to race for that much money very often. I didn’t feel like we had a dominant race car and we still got the win.”

It was Bell’s 11th NASCAR Xfinity Series win of his career and second straight at the Monster Mile after his triumph last October.

Bell, driving the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, beat Justin Allgaier to the checkered flag by 1.745 seconds, covering the 200 miles with an average speed of 110.159 mph in 1:48:56. Bell is second in the point standings, 23 points behind Tyler Reddick.

Cole Custer, who started from the pole position after turning a qualifying lap in 157.329 mph, controlled much of the action early, leading a race-high 155 laps before ending up fourth.

Bell grabbed the top spot after a Kaz Grala spin on the backstretch brought out the race’s third caution flag on Lap 155. Bell left pit road with the lead and survived two late restarts to grab his third win of the season.

“I knew if we got track position, we’d be able to get it done,” said Jason Ratcliff, Bell’s crew chief. “He was really patient and gave us good feedback. We keep learning every week. Winning’s not a problem. We just have to finish every week.”

“Those days where I need to finish fourth and fifth and end up finishing 35th — those are days I have to get better at,” Bell added. “We need top finishes instead of DNFs.”

Among the other Dash 4 Cash contenders, Reddick finished third, Chase Briscoe was fifth and Gray Gaulding was 20th, three laps down. There were five caution flags consuming 29 laps, and 13 drivers finished on the lead lap.

The May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway concludes on Sunday with the “Gander RV 400” Monster Energy NASCA Cup Series race. Green flag is set for just after 2 p.m.

