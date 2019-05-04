Harrison Burton quietly finishes third at Dover

In previous years at Dover, Harrison Burton has driven the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Truck to finishes of 13th in his first outing in 2017 and fifth in last year’s outing.

Burton was looking to improve upon those results coming into the 2019 race and hoping that perhaps a win could solidify those finishes.

“I love Bristol and Dover and fast, high-banked tracks — they fit my style very well,” he said before the race. “I enjoy it and hopefully we can continue that success and build on that. Last year, we didn’t have the best truck at the beginning, but we kept working on it and made it pretty good. We just need to start the weekend of better than we did last time, get a good qualifying spot and we’ll be there for the win — hopefully.”

Burton qualified ninth and when it was all said and done, he came up three spots short, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.

After finishing fifth in Stage 1 and sixth in Stage 2, Burton made everyone hold their breath, as he made a heart-stopping move for the lead after the restart with 83 to go. He couldn’t make it stick and had to fall back to third.

Evidently, the No. 18 Team had to work their way back up after some various strategies on the late-race pit stop. In the end, the scoring pylon showed Burton and the No. 18 Safelite Autoglass Toyota Tundra winding up third for his second top five of the year.

“It was a lot of fun,” Burton said to MRN Radio. “The truck came in for the second half of the race. We had a shot at it and then we got clear of everyone, except for Ben Rhodes. I got trapped in the idea of running the bottom. I don’t know, I got tight behind him. That’s when we lost the race. I’m upset with myself about that, but we had a good day. I learned a lot and had a lot of fun, and had some big moments. We were able to rebound from that and had a good points day, and we’ll go win the next one.”