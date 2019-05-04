RCR Post Race Report – Allied Steel Buildings 200

Tyler Reddick Captures Seventh-Consecutive Top-Five Finish of the Season with Third-Place Finish at Dover

Finish: 3rd

Start: 5th

Points: 1st

“This weekend was another solid weekend for our No. 2 Roland Chevrolet Camaro. It was different to start off with single-car qualifying, but we got a top-five starting spot so we were OK with that. We fired off the race a lot tighter than I expected, but also with a lack of rear grip so it was a tough balance to manage. My crew chief Randall Burnett and the team did a good job on helping with adjustments throughout the race. Right before that late-race caution with about 20 laps to go, the car really started to come to me, we just needed a little bit more. It’s awesome though to have collected another top-five this season and continue to keep our streak of earning stage points in every stage this year. We’ve got some good momentum going over at the No. 2 RCR team, and I can’t wait for us to continue at Charlotte in a few weeks.”-Tyler Reddick

Kaz Grala Shows Speed, Late Race Spin Derails Potential Top-Ten Finish

Finish: 14th

Start: 18th

Points: N/A

“It was a fun one at the Monster Mile, but unfortunately we didn’t get the finish we deserved. We had a really fast No. 21 Hot Scream Chevrolet Camaro, but we couldn’t get the track position today. We had various issues leading up to the major issue we had with the No. 23, when we spun with about 40 laps to go. We went a lap down and fought our way into the free pass position, but never caught another caution to get back on the lead lap. This team fought all day, and we had top-10 speed. I think if we ever got the track position, we could of run in the top five. It’s frustrating, but we’ll move onto the next one. I know everyone on this No. 21 team is ready and able to get the job done.” – Kaz Grala