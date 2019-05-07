FRM Post-Race Report: Dover

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford Mustang

Started: 26th | Finished: 24th

“Our car performed a lot better today compared to where we started out on Friday. It’s always encouraging to see positive gains over the course of a race weekend. Today, our No. 34 Ford started out loose and just seemed to stay that way all race long. We tried a wide variety of changes to tighten it up, but in the end we came home P24. My team fought hard on pit road and made some great pit stops. I’m looking forward to getting back in the car this coming weekend at Kansas Speedway with Love’s Travel Stops.”

Matt Tifft

No. 36 Surface Sunscreen/Tunity TV Ford Mustang

Started: 32nd | Finished: 32nd

“It definitely wasn’t the weekend we’d hoped for at the Monster Mile. We struggled all through practice and qualifying, and had to serve a pass-through penalty to start the race. The car was really tight throughout the entire race and it felt like we just couldn’t recover from the hole we were in. We tried to use this as a learning opportunity for our No. 36 Surface Sunscreen/Tunity TV Ford and we’ll take as much of those learnings as we can onto Kansas next weekend.”

David Ragan

No. 38 MDS Trucking Ford Mustang

Started: 24th | Finished: 26th

“Today was a hard fought battle for our No. 38 Mustang. We had a pretty decent car on Saturday, but we just missed the setup by a few adjustments for a day race on Monday. Our car was really tight the entire race, we made adjustments to all 4 corners, but could never get a caution to fall at the right time for us to gain a few laps back and contend for a top-15 or top-20 finish. We’ll learn from it and continue to work hard as we get ready to head to a great track of ours next weekend at Kansas and welcome Mystik Lubricants on board with us for their first race of 2019.”