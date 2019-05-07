GMS Racing NGOTS Kansas Preview

Kansas NGOTS Stats
– Creed is set to make his first start at Kansas in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
2019 NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 6, Best start: 3, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 1, Laps led: 80, Stage wins: 1
Notes:
– Although this will be his first NGOTS start at Kansas, Sheldon Creed has previously competed in two ARCA Series events at the track including a win in 2018.
– Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 302. Creed competed with this chassis at Texas earlier in the season where he qualified third and had a strong run before an unprecedented parts failure.
– After leading a career high 59 laps last week, Creed ranks second among series regulars in laps led this season with 78.
– Creed is currently second in the NGOTS Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings.
Quote:
“I’m ready to get out there and get after it this week in Kansas. We’ve been consistently bringing fast trucks to the track every race and last week I think we proved that we’re a real contender. I had some success at Kansas last year in ARCA so that helps a little going into my first Gander Trucks start at the track. I can’t thank my guys enough for all the work they put in each and every week. I’ve been gaining confidence in my ability as a driver and I have a lot of faith in my team. I’m looking forward to going out there and trying to get the first win for GMS this season.”
Kansas NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 2
– Best start: 7th
– Best Finish: 7th
2019 NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 6, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 4, Laps Led: 121, Stage win: 1
Notes:
– Brett Moffitt earned his first career NGOTS pole and led a career high 81 laps last week at Dover.
– The No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 306. Moffitt competed with this chassis this year at Las Vegas and Texas. He qualified second for both events and finished second at Las Vegas. This truck last went to victory lane in Texas in June 2018.
– Moffitt leads all series regulars in laps led with 118.
– Moffitt has started inside the top 10 in every event in the 2019 season.
Quote:
“I’m really excited to be back in the Midwest and racing close to home, especially with Central Plains Cement Company and Concrete Supply on board with us. We’ve been building on our program and bringing fast trucks to the track every week. We have a solid stretch of races coming up and we can start to get in a rhythm and build momentum in the coming weeks. Hopefully we’ll be able to rack up a few wins that we’ve been fighting for all year and lock ourselves into the playoffs.”
