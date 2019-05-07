GMS Racing NGOTS Kansas Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas NGOTS Stats

– Creed is set to make his first start at Kansas in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 6, Best start: 3, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 1, Laps led: 80, Stage wins: 1

Notes:

– Although this will be his first NGOTS start at Kansas, Sheldon Creed has previously competed in two ARCA Series events at the track including a win in 2018.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 302. Creed competed with this chassis at Texas earlier in the season where he qualified third and had a strong run before an unprecedented parts failure.

– After leading a career high 59 laps last week, Creed ranks second among series regulars in laps led this season with 78.

– Creed is currently second in the NGOTS Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings.

Quote:

“I’m ready to get out there and get after it this week in Kansas. We’ve been consistently bringing fast trucks to the track every race and last week I think we proved that we’re a real contender. I had some success at Kansas last year in ARCA so that helps a little going into my first Gander Trucks start at the track. I can’t thank my guys enough for all the work they put in each and every week. I’ve been gaining confidence in my ability as a driver and I have a lot of faith in my team. I’m looking forward to going out there and trying to get the first win for GMS this season.”