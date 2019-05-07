Newman Finishes 18th in Monday Race at Dover

DOVER, Del. (May 6, 2019) — In a Monday matinee at Dover International Speedway, Ryan Newman battled in what resulted in a track position race to finish 18th in his Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang.

“We were just off on the handling most of the day,” Newman said. “Our team worked on it and got it close a couple times, but with long green flag runs there at the end we were just too far behind to gain any ground at that point. We’ll regroup and move on to Kansas.”

Newman put his Ford Mustang 21st on the starting grid following Friday’s single-car, one round session – the first format of its type in 2019 – but had to wait a day as rain set in Sunday afternoon forcing the race to be postponed to Monday at noon.

Once the green finally dropped, Newman was lacking grip and loose as he ran 20th at the competition caution at lap 40. After a pit stop for a pair of adjustments, he restarted 18th following the yellow. The caution was displayed at lap 105 when he reported his car was still sensitive, before going on to finish the opening 120-lap stage in 19th.

The South Bend, Indiana, native began the second segment in 17th, reporting he was way tight to start. After a green-flag stop at lap 180, Newman was shown in 21st, one lap down at the end of 240 laps.

He rolled off from the same spot for the final stage, still battling for the lucky dog spot. The yellow came out again at lap 266 when the team put on a set of scuff tires and he would go on to restart 20th with 131 to go.

With 100 laps remaining he ran in 19th, and after the remainder ran caution-free, he along with the rest of the field pitted under green for the last stop. After the stops cycled, Newman was 19th with 50 to go before going on to cross the line 18th.

Newman and the No. 6 team return to action next weekend at Kansas Speedway. Race coverage for Saturday’s race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Coverage can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.