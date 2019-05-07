QUAKER STATE ANNOUNCES FAN VOTE FOR HISTORIC PAINT SCHEME

WHAT: Quaker State, the iconic motor oil with a more than 100 year history, is launching a national fan vote to determine which throwback paint scheme will be featured on NASCAR’s No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford Mustang driven by Paul Menard. The paint scheme will be the primary paint out on Menard’s car at the ninth annual Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway.

Fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite paint scheme from three famous Quaker State cars including:

No. 11 Quaker State race car, driven by Steve Kinser in 2005, (20th World of Outlaws Championship)

No. 27 Quaker State Lola, driven by Eddie Cheever in 1996 (Fastest Indy 500 lap Ever)

No. 26 Quaker State Buick, driven by Ricky Rudd in 1988 (Quaker State’s first NASCAR win)

WHY: Quaker State has been involved in some of the most memorable moments in motorsports, with some of the most recognizable names in the sport. Quaker State developed a video to put a spotlight on the three paint schemes that fans can choose from. The video is hosted by former Quaker State crew chief, Larry McReynolds.

WHEN: Fan voting is open now through June 1st

HOW: Race fans can vote for their favorite paint scheme for the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford Mustang to be driven by Paul Menard by visiting Quaker State’s Facebook or Twitter pages: