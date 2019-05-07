Ryan Newman – Kansas Advance

Team: No. 6 Performance Plus Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Digital Ally 400 – Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Kansas Speedway

· Newman will make his 27th Cup start at Kansas on Saturday. In 26 prior starts, Newman has an average finish of 18.5 with seven top-10 and three top-five finishes, along with one win.

· Newman’s win at the 1.5-mile track came back in 2003, a year in which he won eight races. In that event he started 11th and led the final 28 laps holding off Bill Elliott and Jeremy Mayfield for the victory.

· Prior to the win in 2003, Newman finished runner-up in each of his first two Cup races at the track (2001, 2002). He also finished inside the top-10 in 2010 (ninth), 2014 (sixth), 2015 (10th) and 2016 (seventh).

· Newman has an average starting position of 13.8 with nine starts overall inside the top-10.

· He also has one start at Kansas in the truck series, finishing second after starting fourth back in 2015.

Scott Graves at Kansas Speedway

· Graves has five MENCS races at Kansas under his belt, with a best finish of seventh with Daniel Suarez in the spring 2017 race. He also finished 11th with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., in 2013.

· Graves also has three races atop the pit box in the Xfinity Series, finishing third with Suarez in 2016 and sixth with Chris Buescher in 2015.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Kansas:

“Kansas is a place where we carry a lot of speed which makes for some high energy racing. Anytime you race under the lights it adds an extra element of excitement, so we’re looking forward to getting our Performance Plus Ford on track this weekend to have a great run.”

On the Car

Performance Plus makes its second appearance on board Ryan Newman’s machine in 2019 as the primary partner. Performance Plus has served as Roush Fenway’s official oil since 2014, and teamed up as the primary partner on the Fords of NASCAR Champions Matt Kenseth and Greg Biffle, and now with Newman.

About Performance Plus

Performance Plus is a premium brand of lubricants that provide superior quality and unmatched performance at a competitive price. Produced and distributed by Safety-Kleen, a subsidiary of Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH), Performance Plus products use conventionally refined oils and proprietary twice-refined oils, blended with industry-leading additives, to meet and exceed industry certifications, licenses, approvals and OEM warranty requirements. With more than 30 years of innovation, research and testing, Performance Plus formulations are relied on by some of the largest commercial fleets and U.S. military combat vehicles, as well as race teams at events across North America. Visit PerformancePlusOils.com.

Recapping Dover

In a race postponed to Monday due to rain, Newman battled in what turned into a track position race to cross the line 18th in his Wyndham Rewards Ford.