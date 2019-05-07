Tyler Reddick Looking to Tame The Beast at Kansas Speedway

Tame The Beast, an Emerging Leader in Men’s Grooming Products, to be aboard Reddick’s No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway

WELCOME, N.C. (May 7, 2019) – Tame the Beast®, a trendsetter in the men’s grooming industry that creates products with arousing scents and energizing properties, will make its NASCAR debut through its partnership with Richard Childress Racing on Tyler Reddick’s No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway this weekend.

Tame the Beast encourages men to embrace their inner beast with their uniquely masculine grooming products. Products include a variety of scents and purposes, such as the Extreme Yawp Hair, Beard & Body Wash, Nutt Butter, and Caffeine Conditioner. The Nashville, Tennessee-based company uses all-natural, intense botanicals, including eucalyptus, ginseng, and pomegranate, in all of their products.

“We’re thrilled to support Tyler,” said John Cascarano, founder of Tame the Beast. “We’re all about helping men perform at their peak, and clearly Tyler is racing at the top of his game.”

Reddick made his NASCAR Cup Series debut earlier this year in the Daytona 500, finishing 27th after being caught up in a major wreck late in the race. The defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion is currently leading the points in the 2019 Xfinity Series season, capturing one win, two pole awards, eight top-five and nine top-10 finishes so far this year.

Tame the Beast, whose motto is to “Groom Boldly™,” has found a great match in Reddick, who is known for his aggressive driving style and giving each lap everything he’s got.

“Tame the Beast is an edgy, bold brand that’s making noise in the men’s grooming industry,” said Reddick. “I think that fits well with my driving style and the attitude of my RCR team this season. We’re out there every weekend, going hard to get every spot we can and often driving on the edge to get it. I’m excited to be partnering with Tame the Beast and helping spread their message to groom boldly.”

This will be Reddick’s first Kansas Speedway start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The 22-year-old driver has two starts at the 1.5-mile speedway in the Xfinity Series, collecting one pole and two top-five finishes.

To learn more about Tame the Beast, please visit getbeast.com.

For additional information on today’s announcement, and all that’s happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com.

About Tame the Beast®:

Tame the Beast creates men’s grooming products with arousing scents and energizing properties. Products include invigorating lotions, styling products and all-in-one washes with adventurous levels of superfood botanicals, Sasquatch testosterone and more. Every Tame the Beast formula is produced in the U.S.A. Learn more about TAME THE BEAST® at GetBeast.com.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR celebrates 50 years of racing in 2019 and has earned more than 200 victories and 15 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2019 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA/Symbicort/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet) along with Rookie of the Year contender Daniel Hemric (No. 8 Caterpillar/ Bass Pro Shops/Liberty National Life Insurance/Cessna/VF Workwear Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program includes defending Series Champion Tyler Reddick (No. 2 Hurdl/Pinnacle Financial Partners/Anderson’s Maple Syrup Chevrolet) as well as select races with Kaz Grala and Joe Graf, Jr. (No. 21 Camaro).