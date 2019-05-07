Winner of Thunder Road Harley-Davidson Presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort 200 At South Boston Will Take Home $10,000

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (May 7, 2019) – The winner of the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort 200 at South Boston Speedway on June 29 will go home with a much bigger check than in past years.

The track and the event sponsors, Thunder Road Harley-Davidson and Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort announced today that the winner’s share of the purse for the 200-lap Late Model Stock race had been increased to $10,000. In the past the winner pocketed $6,500.

Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, committed to be the event’s presenting sponsor for the sole purpose of increasing the winner’s portion of the purse to $10,000.

“We are so very grateful that the folks with Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort made such a commitment to Late Model racing and South Boston Speedway,” said Cathy Rice, general manager of South Boston Speedway. “They have helped us take an already great event to the next level.”

Fans will soon be able to register to win a weekend getaway at the Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort and Harley-Davidson merchandise at both the Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort (www.grandatlanticresort.com/) and the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson (www.thunderroadhd.com/) websites.

The Thunder Road Harley-Davidson presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort 200 is the first leg of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown. The second race in the triple crown will be the Hampton Heat 200 at Langley Speedway on July 20 with the championship decided in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on October 5.

It was announced earlier this week that the top-three finishing positions in the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown would split a $10,000 bonus with $7,000 going to the winner, $2,000 to second and $1,000 to third. For the past few years, the winner of the triple crown had been awarded the entire $10,000.

Danville’s Peyton Sellers is the defending champion of both the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 and the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown. There were 35 cars entered in last year’s event.

In addition to the 200-lap Late Model event, there will be a 75-lap Limited Sportsman race, a 40-lap Budweiser Pure Stock race and a 20-lap Budweiser Hornets race on June 29.

And there will be more than racing. Following the final checkered flag of the night, there will be the largest fireworks display in the area.

Tickets for the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort 200 are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate.