Beginners Guide How to Bet on NASCAR

The excitement of NASCAR is something that gamblers from all over the world can feel and get involved with. The sport has a huge following, and that has led bookmakers to get on board, and create a number of betting markets that fans can use to place wagers on what will happen.

NASCAR Single Race Betting

The most common way to bet on NASCAR is to bet on an individual race. With many throughout the season, you will find a number of betting opportunities as the drivers and teams move from track to track around America.

If you want to keep things as simple as possible, then NASCAR is the sport for you. The main betting markets are all simple and easy to understand, which is fantastic for beginners.

The most popular betting market is who will win the race. There is nothing else to think about here, simply choose the driver you feel will win, and place a bet on him to be victorious. If you are not so confident about the win, but you have a driver in mind who you think will go close, then the top place finisher markets are where you need to be heading. There are a few of these available, such as finishing in the top 3, finishing in the top 5 or finishing in the top 10. Each market has odds available and gives you another way to bet if you are not confident that your selection can win overall.

Another popular betting market is the matchups market. This is where the bookmakers put together two drivers head to head, and you bet on who will win. This may be team mates, big rivals or just two that look set to have a close battle. Either way, it offers an alternative and the overall result doesn’t matter, all you are looking for here is your driver to finish ahead of his opponent.

NASCAR Outright Betting

The alternative way to bet on NASCAR is to place an outright bet at the start of the season. This can be on which driver will win the championship, or who will record the most wins on the season. With these bets lasting for a full season, they are very popular with those looking to place one bet and then have a continued interest in what is happening in the sport.

It is worth noting though that with long term bets like this one, anything can happen over the course of a long season, such as injuries and car problems. There is a lot of luck required to win a NASCAR championship, and finding the winner and placing a bet on them requires exactly the same.