Betting Content Deal Agreed Between NASCAR and The Action Network

NASCAR and The Action Network will be forming a partnership moving forward it has been announced. The deal will feature betting content and by hooking up with The Action Network, NASCAR are using the most trusted source for sports betting insights and analytics available.

The reasoning behind the deal is a continued push by the sport to inform fans of the legalised sports betting opportunities that are out there and educate them on their options as this is still relatively new to the US market.

The deal will see the official NASCAR website carrying content and analysis from The Action Network as well as sharing their recommended picks and bets for the upcoming events. The Action Network have built their platform based on the fantastic analysis they have across many different sports, each one having many experts digesting the action and recommending what wagers to place moving forward.

This is a big deal for The Action Network, and one that will bring even more publicity to their already very successful service, which covers a wide range of sports. NASCAR are the first sports league to sign up with them officially, but this is a deal that could open to door to others and it would be no surprise to see that happen in the near future as US sports betting continues to rise. The Action Network have a fantastic reputation, so it is no surprise to see NASCAR jump at the chance to go into partnership with them with this deal. This is only good news for fans, as there is likely to be even more NASCAR content available now, with picks, analysis and insight all to follow and all made available on the official NASCAR website.

