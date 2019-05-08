FedEx Racing Express Facts – Kansas Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Freight Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Digital Ally 400

Date/Time: May 11/7:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 267 laps/400.5 miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Track Shape: Tri-oval

Banking: Turns: 17-20°; Straights: 5-11°

2018 Winner: Kevin Harvick

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2019 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Dover Recap: Denny Hamlin finished 21st in Monday’s rain-postponed Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, in the event won by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. Hamlin cut a right-rear tire after contact with the wall shortly after the start of the final stage, sending the #11 into a spin and losing multiple laps to the leaders. Hamlin started eighth but immediately felt something amiss in the #11 car’s handling. He was battling a loose condition throughout Stage 1. Crew Chief Chris Gabehart called for a host of changes during each pit stop to try to tighten the car up as Hamlin battled to stay on the lead lap. The car started to come to life at the end of Stage 2, and after a quick pit stop during the break, Hamlin lined up 14th to start the final stage. He rocketed up to 11th on the restart, but brushed the outside wall in Turn 4 making a three-wide pass. The damage seemed insignificant until his right-rear tire came apart less than a dozen laps later. The finish dropped Hamlin to fourth in the NASCAR standings following Dover, behind leader Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick. The Series returns to action on Saturday, May 11, at Kansas Speedway.

Kansas Preview: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will head next to Kansas Speedway, for the second Saturday night race of the season. Denny has notched six top-five and seven top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile track, with a victory at the intermediate track in 2012. Currently in fourth, Denny and team will be seeking their third win of the season as they look to rise in the Cup Series standings.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Kansas Speedway

Races: 21

Wins: 1 (2012)

Poles: 0

Top-5: 6

Top-10: 7

Laps Led: 74

Avg. Start: 12.1

Avg. Finish 15.7

Hamlin Conversation:

It was quite a race for your team, can you explain what it was like Monday?

“It was a tough day for our FedEx team. We missed the balance on our car to start the race, and spent the first half making as many changes as we could. Then, we finally got some track position and I brushed the wall, which cut a tire. Overall, an eventful day.”

How will your team look to prepare for Kansas after having spent an extra day in Dover?

“Our team’s week will be thrown off a little bit due to the extra day, but we are headed to a mile-and-a-half track where we have a lot of confidence in our intermediate program. We won at our last intermediate track and know we can do it again in Kansas.”

FedEx Freight East Dallas Service Center Along for the Ride at Kansas Speedway: For the Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway, FedEx Freight recognizes the company’s East Dallas, Texas, service center by featuring the call letters EDA on the #11 FedEx Freight car. The East Dallas service center has approximately 310 team members who are committed to making every FedEx experience outstanding.