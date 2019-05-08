Front Row Motorsports Heads to Kansas with New Partners Mystik Lubricants and OutWest Express

Michael McDowell on Kansas

15 Starts

Best Finish: 13th

“Kansas is a very fast racetrack to begin with, so I think it’s going to make for an intense weekend. It’s super important to maintain grip on that surface, especially for a night race. We’ve seen some speed in our No. 34 Ford there before, so I’m looking forward to getting in there and seeing what we can do with the 2019 package.”

Matt Tifft on Kansas

(Xfinity Series) 2 Starts | 2 Top-10

Best Finish: 6th

“I’m looking forward to Kansas this weekend. We’ve had some good results with this package so far in the season at places like Texas, so I’m ready to put together another solid effort, especially because we’re welcoming OutWest Express to our program this weekend. I’m excited to have them on board with us and think we have a good chance of getting a strong result for them.”

David Ragan on Kansas

20 Starts | 1 Top-10

Best Finish: 8th

“Going back to a mile-and-a-half track at Kansas, I think we’ll be able to take a lot of our 2019 notebook and apply it this weekend. I know we’ve been able to see speed there in the past, and I’m confident that Seth and everyone in the shop will be able to put together a great car for us. We’ve got Mystik Lubricants on the car this weekend, and we’ll see them a few more times throughout the season, so I’m looking forward to welcoming them on and off track.”

Digital Ally 400

Kansas Speedway

(Kansas City, KS)

Saturday, May 11

7:30 p.m. ET FS1, MRN

Qualifying

Friday, May 10

7:05 p.m. ET FS1, MRN