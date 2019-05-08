LEAVINE FAMILY RACING WILL HOST SECOND ANNUAL FAN FEST ON FRIDAY, MAY 24th

CONCORD, N.C. (May 8, 2018) – After a successful debut event last year, Leavine Family Racing (LFR) will hold the team’s second annual Fan Fest event on Friday, May 24th, from 1:00pm ET to 4:00pm ET at the team’s facility located in Concord, NC.

LFR’s new driver for the 2019 season, Matt DiBenedetto, as well as the team’s new crew chief, Michael Wheeler, will both be on hand during the event to sign autographs for fans from 2:30-3:30pm ET that afternoon. In order to receive an autograph, fans must have a wristband, and 100 wristbands will be distributed starting at 1:00pm ET on May 24th. (please note that overnight camping is NOT allowed at our facility). The team’s owner, Bob Leavine, will also be on-site to meet with the fans and take photos from 2:00-4:00pm ET.

The team’s shop is located at 6007 Victory Lane, Concord, NC 28027. Parking for the event will be on the grass lot directly across from the team’s shop, and gates will open for the event at 1:00pm ET.

This year’s Fan Fest will also feature:

· new Toyota vehicles including the all-new Supra

· a NASCAR Heat gaming set-up which will allow fans the chance to meet and compete with LFR’s two eNASCAR Heat Pro League drivers Josh Harbin and Nicholas Vroman

· A tire changing simulator competition where fans will have a chance to win a Bluetooth speaker from Procore based on their top times

· WSOC 103.7 FM live on-site remote broadcast with Tanner

· Speedway Harley-Davidson motorcycles and giveaways

· Gift bags and prizes from Procore (to the first 100 fans in attendance)

· Prizes from Dumont JETS

· Taco samples from Tijuana Flats

· Pizza from Cici’s Pizza

· A K2 Cooler giveaway

· Exclusive Matt DiBenedetto and LFR merchandise for sale on-site

The event is free to attend.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Matt DiBenedetto will pilot the No. 95 Toyota Camry for the team starting with the 2019 season. In alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota Racing Development, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel driven by their desire for progress. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.