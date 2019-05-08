RCR Event Preview – Kansas Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Kansas Speedway … In 80 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has one win, visiting victory lane in 2013 with Kevin Harvick, among five top-five and 22 top-10 finishes.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,942 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 50 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,070 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.2. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

#RCR50 … Richard Childress Racing celebrates it’s 50th Anniversary in 2019. Follow our social channels season-long to join in the celebration.

Interactive RCR … For up-to-date news and exclusive content, visit RCR’s corporate Twitter page – @RCRracing – along with the RCR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team Twitter page – @RCRCup, and driver Twitter pages @austindillon3, @TylerReddick and @DanielHemric. Information about the 15-time championship winning organization can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardChildressRacing and at www.RCRracing.com along with official driver pages – http://www.facebook.com/austindillon3 and www.facebook.com/DanielHemric.

Catch the Action … The Digital Ally 400 will be televised live Saturday, May 11 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

View on Instagram

This Week’s American Ethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway … Dillon has made 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, earning his best finish of sixth in May and October 2016.

Delivering Performance on and Off the Racetrack … Austin Dillon races on Sunoco Green E15 fuel made with 15 percent American Ethanol. Ethanol is the most effective and least expensive source of octane available and it also burns cleaner and cooler than gasoline. Al those factors mean that ethanol helps drive peak engine performance whether you’re in a race car or on your way to the grocery store. And, ethanol helps keep our air cleaner and our environment healthier by reducing toxic and greenhouse gas emissions. Learn more about why ethanol is the smart choice for your engine, your wallet and our environment at americanethanolracing.com.

Meet Dillon … Coca-Cola Racing Family driver Austin Dillon is scheduled to greet race fans at Sam’s Club (8300 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS 66223) on Thursday, May 9 at 6:15 p.m. CT. 150 wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first served basis on the day of the event.

Cheering for Dillon … If you’re at Kansas Speedway, come shop the Austin Dillon merchandise available track-side by visiting the RCR merchandise hauler in the fan midway.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

How is Kansas unique compared to some of the other 1.5-mile tracks?

“Kansas Speedway has done a really good job with their banking. There’s a line right up by the fence that has a little extra grip. There’s an angle up there that I don’t think many tracks have figured out yet, but Kansas got it right. You can run from top to bottom there. The bottom groove is the preferred groove at the beginning, but it becomes too tight to try and run around there in turns one and two sometimes depending on what the balance of your race car is. I’ve enjoyed that track a lot ever since they repaved it. I wish every track could do as good as a job as Kansas has with repaves.”

Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway … Hemric will be making his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway in this weekend’s 400-mile event. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native holds an average start of 5.5 and an average finish of 10th-place in two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Kansas, including one pole award and a runner-up finish in 2018 in which he led 128 of the 200 laps. He also has two NASCAR Truck Series starts to his credit at the 1.5-mile speedway, earning an average start of 7.5 and an average finish of 6.5.

About Bass Pro Shops … Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

Meet the Driver … Fans will have multiple opportunities to meet the driver of the No. 8 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet during the Kansas race weekend. Hemric is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR merchandise hauler in the Kansas Speedway fan zone on Friday, May 10, starting at 3:30 p.m. local time. He is also scheduled to make an appearance and sign autographs at the Cabela’s on 10300 Cabela Drive, Kansas City, Kansas on Saturday, May 11, starting at 2 p.m. local time.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

Kansas Speedway looks like a typical 1.5-mile track, but it seems to be coming into its own now that the asphalt has been worn in some. What makes Kansas unique and what do you like about going there?

“Kansas Speedway really is coming into its own now that the track is getting worn out. I was not a big fan of Kansas when I was in the Truck Series, because I felt like you had so much grip, but then going there in the Xfinity Series car I loved it more and more each time because the track starting loosing grip and gaining character. The racing groove gets so wide throughout a run – you can make a lot of time on the bottom at the start of the run and eventually move up to rim-ride around the top of the track. You have options. That’s the coolest thing about Kansas, every year we go back we have more and more options as to which groove to run. It is a lot of fun for us as drivers and I am looking forward to getting there with this No. 8 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 31 Tame the Beast Chevrolet Camaro at Kansas Speedway … Tyler Reddick will be making his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend at Kansas Speedway, after making his debut start in the Series earlier this year in the Daytona 500. Reddick has two previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, collecting two top-five finishes and one pole award. The current Xfinity Series points leader also has two NASCAR Truck Series starts at Kansas Speedway as well.

Welcome, Tame the Beast … Tame the Beast® creates a complete line of men’s grooming products with arousing scents and energizing properties. Products include invigorating lotions, styling products and all-in-one washes with adventurous levels of superfood botanicals and Sasquatch testosterone, “down-there” care products like anti-chafing Nutt Butters, and more. Every Tame the Beast® product is produced in the U.S.A. Learn more about TAME the BEAST® at GetBeast.com.

Meet Reddick … Fans can meet Reddick when he takes part in a Q&A at the Kansas Speedway FanWalk stage in the infield at 4:15 p.m. local time on Friday, May 10. Reddick will also stop by the RCR merchandise hauler for an autograph session on Saturday, May 11 beginning at 3:30 p.m. local time.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

How do you feel heading into your second start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway, a track that you’ve had success in the past in the Xfinity Series?

“I’m really excited to be making my second Cup start at a track like Kansas Speedway. Kansas is a track that really suits my driving style and has really grown since it’s repave a few years ago. I’m hoping to get out there and be able to run the high line to find speed like we all know guys like Kyle Larson will be doing. It helps going into the weekend with some solid past experience to fall back on. I can go in knowing that I know how to get around that place and can turn my focus to getting comfortable in the Cup car before Saturday’s race. I’m really looking forward to getting out there in the No. 31 Tame the Beast Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and helping spread the message to ‘Groom Boldly’.”