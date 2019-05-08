Spire Motorsports Partners with OilFire Rye Whiskey for Digital Ally 400

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 8, 2019) – Spire Motorsports is pleased to announce primary sponsorship from OilFire Rye Whiskey for Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway where rookie Quin Houff will steer the team’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., OilFire Rye Whiskey is America’s First Seductive Handcrafted Spirit. Fueled by a vision and passion to bring inspiration and innovation to the flavored whiskey market, OilFire’s handcrafted secret sauce results in defining each consumer’s individual palate, ensuring that beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder.

Rooted in family legend, the proprietary OilFire blueprint is inspired by the famed Oklahoma oil boom of the early 1900s. After the original family recipe was lost over time, OilFire Founder, Chairman and CEO Ken Williams, a CPA and investment banker, championed the effort to recreate his family’s secret recipe to share with clients, friends and family. The result was a smooth, refined flavored rye whiskey that pleases the most discriminating preferences.

While not at all unfamiliar to motorsports, the Digital Ally 400 will mark OilFire’s first foray into MENCS competition.

“When we took a look at how we’re marketing OilFire Rye Whiskey, it was important to identify with our current footprint but still focus on growing the brand outside the state of Oklahoma,” said Williams. “We think the NASCAR fan and race fans in general, are individuals of legal drinking age who enjoy a premium rye whiskey. Those are consumers who we want to interface with. When Spire Motorsports presented the opportunity to showcase OilFire in prime time on Saturday night, we made our decision fairly quickly.”

Saturday night’s 400-mile classic will mark the fifth start of Houff’s MENCS rookie campaign. Spire Motorsports has competed in all 11 MENCS races in 2019. The Mooresville, N.C., team has fielded an entry for six different drivers including Houff, Jamie McMurray, Garrett Smithley, Reed Sorenson, DJ Kennington and Justin Haley.

“We’re thrilled to add OilFire Rye Whiskey to Spire Motorsports growing list of sponsors,” explained Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “We’re always pleased to bring new sponsors into the NASCAR space and introduce them to the most brand-loyal fan base in professional sports. Ken and Amber Williams have created a vibrant and dynamic brand. They’re committed to growth and marketing OilFire to a loyal, of-legal-drinking age demographic. Collectively, we all think this is a perfect fit. We’re eager to host them at Kansas Speedway and show them what the sport can do to support that growth. Quin is an exciting, energetic young driver who will do a great job for OilFire on the track.”

The Digital Ally 400 from Kansas Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, May 11 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 12th of 36 races on the 2019 MENCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About OilFire Rye Whiskey …

OilFire Rye Whiskey tastes great and is trademarked as America’s First Seductive Handcrafted Spirit. OilFire is appreciated by both women and men, alike. One of the competitive advantages of OilFire is the secret sauce which flavors the best-in-class, under-10-year rye whiskey, conforming to each consumer’s palate to ensure beauty is in the eye of the beholder. OilFire perfects that process. Celebrate like a champion today with OilFire Rye Whiskey by drinking responsibly.

About Spire Motorsports … Spire Motorsports was established in 2018 by longtime NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. The team, led by veteran and championship winning team president Joe Garone, will field an entry for the entire 36-race Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Spire Motorsports will focus on growth, development and performance. The team is based in Mooresville, N.C.