Stewart Friesen Sweeps Both Practice Sessions At Kansas

Two NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice took place this morning with the No. 52 team of Stewart Friesen sweeping both practice sessions.

Friesen was fastest in the first practice with a time of 30.40. Brett Moffitt, Matt Crafton, Sheldon Creed, Harrison Burton, Grant Enfinger, Austin Hill, Tyler Ankrum and last weeks winner Johnny Sauter rounded out the top-10.

Final practice was almost similar, but Gus Dean, Ross Chastain creeped in the top-10 with a minor incident with Creed barely scraping the wall bringing out the caution.

Qualifying takes place this afternoon on Fox Sports 1 at 4:05 p.m./local time with the Digital Ally 250 scheduled green flag for 7:40 p.m./local live on Fox Sports 1 and MRN Radio.