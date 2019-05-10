TEAM CHEVY AT KANSAS 1: Bubba Wallace Breakout Highlights

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

DIGITAL ALLY 400

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

MAY 10, 2019

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CAMARO ZL1 media breakout session highlights:

IT SEEMS LIKE EVERYONE WAS REALLY DRAFTING WITH EACH OTHER.

“The package we have here produces close racing. We were able to tune on our single-car package a little bit and get the balance. Our whole organization has a lot of work to do as far as aerodynamic platforms, but we are trying things. We are all pushing the same envelope, so we’ll see what happens.”

IT’S BEEN REALLY FRUSTRATING SEASON FOR YOU. HOW DO YOU MOVE FORWARD?

“The mental game has been cloudy. We just show up next weekend.”

WITH THE ALL-STAR RACE NEXT WEEKEND, YOU ARE IN THE RUNNING FOR THE FAN VOTE. WHAT WOULD YOUR MESSAGE BE TO THE FANS TO VOTE FOR YOU?

“Thank you for the support. Hopefully we can make it in, but we have a lot of work to do to be competitive.”

CAN YOU TALK ABOUT YOUR SPONSOR THIS WEEKEND. THEY ARE PRETTY LOCAL, LOCATED IN ST. LOUIS, SO IT’S CONSIDERED A HOME RACE FOR THEM.

“Yeah they are in-house this weekend. They have done a lot for me and jumped on board as a new partner in the sport. They really took a huge investment and dive into this crazy sport; it means a lot. It seems like they are in for the long haul, which is what we need.”

YOU POSTED A COUPLE OF PICTURES LAST WEEK AND YOU SEEMED REALLY DOWN. YOU SAID THAT THE FANS REALLY HELP PICK YOU UP.

“You are the one that always tells me to keep smiling. It’s been a rough moment for a while. The fans and family help a lot. I’m just trying to do everything I can.”

IS THIS THE MOST CHALLENGING STRETCH OF YOUR CAREER SO FAR?

“The on-track is what it is and it will get better over time. You just have to try to be the best that you can be and sometimes it’s not good enough.”

ARE YOU BEATING YOURSELF UP WITH THE PARAMETERS YOU ARE WORKING UNDER?

“I’m my worst critic. It’s my competitive nature.”

YOU’RE FIFTH IN THE ALL-STAR VOTING. WITH CHASE NOT IN THERE, DO YOU FEEL LIKE IT’S WIDE-OPEN AND WHAT IS YOUR OUTLOOK?

“We have to race our way in; that’s the biggest thing.”

HAVE YOU GOTTEN A CHANCE TO SEE WHAT THE CARS ARE GOING TO LOOK LIKE?

“Not yet. I have been traveling all over. I went straight to LA after Dover, so I haven’t been to the shop in two weeks. I hate it for my guys. It kills me not being there, but I’ll get to look at it next week.”

WHAT DO YOU REMEMBER ABOUT THE 600 MILES?

“It’s big. NASCAR does it the best. We do so much around the military, from the start of the season to the end. It’s special to have those names on our cars and represent those families of fallen heroes that paid the ultimate sacrifice. It’s special for all of us. We don’t say it enough, but we are truly grateful for ev

