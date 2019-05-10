TEAM CHEVY AT KANSAS 1: Qualifying Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

DIGITAL ALLY 400

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES & QUOTES

MAY 10, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

5th Chase Elliott, No. 9 Napa Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

7th William Byron, No. 24 UniFirst Camaro ZLI

8th Kyle Larson, No. 42 Credit One Bank Camaro ZL1

10th Alex Bowman, No. 88 Axalta Camaro ZL1

12th Bubba Wallace, No. 43 World Wide Technology Camaro ZLI

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kevin Harvick (Ford)

2nd Aric Almirola (Ford)

3rd Clint Bowyer (Ford)

4th Daniel Suarez (Ford)

5th Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

FS1 will telecast the Digital Ally 400 live at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, May 11. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 5th

ON HIS QUALIFYING EFFORT

“It was okay. It was fine. I thought everything was smooth and our car drove okay, which was fine. We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

DO YOU HAVE CONFIDENCE FROM LAST FALL FOR TOMORROW NIGHT?

“It’s so different. It’s hard to really carry that. And, that was a long time ago too. You’d like to think so, yeah. It doesn’t hurt for sure.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 UNIFIRST CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 7th

“I’m not really sure yet. Hopefully it holds up in the top 10 or so and that would be good. Our speed was pretty good in practice in our mock run. We picked up a little bit, still. So hopefully that holds up okay.”

HOW IMPORTANT IS TRACK POSITION GOING TO BE IN THIS RACE TOMORROW?

“I think it’s pretty important. It’s probably no as important tomorrow as it has been in the past with this new package. I think you’ll be able to pass relatively well.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 8th

“I’m happy with that. We trimmed our car a lot during the first practice today. We made some big improvements. So, we’ll see how it races. But I felt good about it in Happy Hour practice. Kansas is a good track for us, so we’ll see if we can have another good race tomorrow.”

DID YOU TAKE ANY DAMAGE EARLIER FROM THAT SPIN DURING PRACTICE?

“Just a very, very small dent. Yeah, I got lucky there. I don’t know how we didn’t crash but I would have hated that if I would have tore up Martin (Truex Jr’s) car. Thankfullly, we just barely touched.”

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 GLOBAL POKER CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 14th

“We didn’t quite back up the time we did in practice. I don’t know where the speed was lost. We were wide open all the way around, so I anticipated at least gaining a tenth of a second. And that would have put us in the top 5. But instead, we lost two-tenths of a second. I’m not quite sure where the speed was lost.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 15th

ON HIS RUN:

“It was good. We were not really happy with our car in practice. But we went to package that was fast earlier this year at Texas in qualifying and it raced really well. We’re not exactly sure what it’s going to do in the race but we know it’s raced well before.”

