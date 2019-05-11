Ross Chastain wins at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (May 11, 2019) – Ross Chastain earned his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) victory Friday night at Kansas Speedway.

“This is what sports is all about,” said Chastain. “We had the world by the tail last fall, and everything got taken away from us. We didn’t quit, though. I’m going to celebrate this one a lot more than I did the last one. I thought, after the last one (in Las Vegas), they were going to come a lot more easy. But it’s not easy … I hate to see Stewie lose one like that. I know he’s been trying to win, but, yes — we got it!”

I’ve been called an underdog my entire career, and I’m tired of that. I’m so sick of it. I know they mean well, but I just want to win!”

Chastain was able to capitalize and take over the lead when the first-place truck ran out of fuel with three laps to go.

The No. 45 TruNorth/Paul Jr. Designs Chevrolet Silverado was strong all night, finding the lead for the first time during the second stage of the 167-lap race.

“When we started this team a few years ago, I could have never imagined that we’d be standing in victory lane tonight,” said team owner Al Niece. “I’m so proud of the hard work by everyone at this organization, and grateful to Ross for being a part of the team. His talent is incredible, and I truly feel that the sky is the limit for this team.”

The win is the first for the veteran-owned team Niece Motorsports, in just its third fulltime season of competition. Chastain and crew chief Phil Gould have had a strong start to the 2019 season. Chastain is the only driver to finish in the top-10 in each of the first seven NGOTS races of the season.

“We dedicate this win to Officer Jordan Sheldon of the Mooresville Police Department,” said General Manager Cody Efaw. “This was a total team effort. I’m proud of every single member of this team. We are a small organization, so I can honestly say that every person contributed to this win. When I started working for Al three years ago, I never could have imagined we’d be here today. It’s taken a lot of hard work and a lot of long nights, so we’re certainly going to enjoy this one.”

The NGOTS returns to action Friday, May 17 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson, Timothy Peters, Angela Ruch and Kyle Benjamin. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.