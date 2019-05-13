Best of JK Wrangler Mesh Tops

Top 3 Jeep Mesh Tops for Your 2-Door JK

PAOLI, Pa. (May 9th, 2019) – In this video hosted by Ryan Huck, 3 popular Jeep Mesh Tops for 2007-2018 JK Wranglers are compared and discussed. Many Jeepers will consider a hard top or soft top to be their main source of protection from the elements. Mesh tops make for a great alternative or supplement to a traditional hard or soft top, keeping occupants cool and protected from the sun.

“Mesh tops are great because they let you take the top down in the summer without getting too beat up by the sun. There are a ton of choices out there and this video will help narrow down the best options!” –Ryan Huck

For this “Best Of” video, Ryan provides examples of popular full-coverage style Mesh Tops, explaining their unique design and construction, as well as some different scenarios where they can be used. Ryan points out their main differences in terms of style, materials, and how they are installed.

Products featured in this video include: TruShield FullShade Top, Dirty Dog 4×4 Front & Rear Sun Screen, & JTopsUSA Mesh Shade Top.

Watch it here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/best-of-may2019.html

___________________________________________________________________________________________

About ExtremeTerrain

ExtremeTerrain.com is a leader in aftermarket Jeep Wrangler and Toyota Tacoma accessories and parts. Located just outside Philadelphia, PA, ExtremeTerrain provides Wrangler and Tacoma owners with fast shipping and enthusiast-level, award winning service, while also ensuring the conservation and protection of off-road trails.

Visit http://www.extremeterrain.com.