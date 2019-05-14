Business in the Front, Party in the Back: Stenhouse Pledges to ‘Bring Back Mullet’ in All-Star Vote Effort

CONCORD, N.C. (May 14, 2019) – In a shocking announcement from Roush Fenway Racing, NASCAR Cup driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has pledged to bring back his iconic ‘mullet’ haircut should he win the fan vote for this weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I know we are late to the game here, but I’ve decided to throw my name, and mane, into the race for the All-Star Fan vote,” said Stenhouse. “And when we win the vote, I’m going to bring back the mullet! Just remember a vote for me is not just a vote for the No. 17 team, but a vote for the greatest hair style of the 21st century.

“From the Mississippi Mudflap to the Kentucky Waterfall, to the Tennessee Top Hat and the North Carolina Neckwarmer, nothing says freedom like a mullet blowing unfettered in the wind and I can’t wait to restore it to its rightful place in the NASCAR garage.”

Stenhouse once sported one of the flashiest mullets in all of professional sports before parting ways with the free flowing masterpiece in May of 2015. Now the NASCAR Champion and two-time NASCAR Cup winner is ready to reunite with his old friend.

To vote for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his mullet, visit https://www.nascar.com/fanvote and vote today. Fan are allowed to vote once a day and votes shared via Facebook and Twitter count doubl