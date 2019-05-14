Freedom Hard Joins Go Fas Racing at Charlotte All-Star Race

Go Fas Racing is proud to announce that Freedom Hard, a veteran-owned and operated organization, will serve as the primary sponsor of Corey LaJoie and the No. 32 Go Fas Racing team for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race Open this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Freedom Hard was established in 2017 and proudly thrives on supporters of patriotism and pride of country. Founder and owner, Chris White, is a United States Marine Corps Veteran, whose mission is to instill and spread the same power of pride and patriotism that our founding fathers had when laying the fabric for this great nation. After spending over 8 years in Corporate America, Chris White saw a need to support and unify our country; not only in the Veteran Community, but in the Civilian Community as well, and as a result, Freedom Hard the Lifestyle Brand was born.

Freedom Hard develops and markets products that represent rooted patriotism and simple American values that all backgrounds can identify with and proudly support.

Through humor, non-profit partnerships, and awareness campaigns, the goal of Freedom Hard, is to unify this nations people, stand together as one, and support our everyday freedoms that were fought so hard for, in the past and now.

“I’m really excited to welcome Freedom Hard to NASCAR and our team,” said driver Corey LaJoie. “With Memorial Day right around the corner, this red, white, and blue scheme is very fitting for such a patriotic brand. I love everything that Freedom Hard represents and I think NASCAR fans will fall in love their brand as well.”

Freedom Hard reflects the principle values of patriotism, freedom, and support for active duty military, veterans, and first responder communities.

“There’s no other sport in the world that’s as patriotic as NASCAR & with the relentless effort of FreedomHard to reinvigorate patriotism across America, said Chris White, CEO of Freedom Hard. “This opportunity is an American match made in heaven.”

The polls are still open to elect Corey LaJoie into the All-Star race – to cast your vote, visit NASCAR.com/fanvote.

Don’t miss the Freedom Hard No.32 Ford team as it competes in the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race Open at 6pm EST on Saturday, May 18th on FS1 and be sure to support the No.32 team by purchasing Freedom Hard products today at FreedomHard.com!

About Our Team:

About Freedom Hard:

Freedom Hard was established in 2017 and proudly thrives on supporters of patriotism and pride of country. Founder and Owner, Chris White, is a United States Marine Corps Veteran, whose mission is to instill and spread the same power of pride and patriotism that our founding fathers had when laying the fabric for this great nation.

After spending over 8 years in Corporate America, Chris White saw a need to support and unify our country; not only in the Veteran Community, but in the Civilian Community as well, and as a result, Freedom Hard the Lifestyle Brand was born.

Freedom Hard develops and markets products that represent rooted patriotism and simple American values that all backgrounds can identify with and proudly support. Through humor, non-profit partnerships, and awareness campaigns, the goal of Freedom Hard, is to unify this nations people, stand together as one, and support our everyday freedoms that were fought so hard for, in the past and now.

Chris White’s motto: “It’s not if you FREEDOM, but how HARD.”

Get Corey LaJoie Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @coreylajoie on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Corey a “like” on Facebook – “@CoreyLaJoieRacing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.coreylajoieracing.com .

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.