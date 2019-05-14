GMS Racing NGOTS Charlotte Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Charlotte NGOTS Stats

– Creed is set to make his first start at Charlotte in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 7, Best start: 3, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 1, Laps led: 92, Stage wins: 1

Notes:

– Although this will be Sheldon Creed’s first Gander Trucks start at Charlotte, he did compete in the 2018 ARCA Series event at the track where he started eighth, finished third and led eight laps.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 308. Creed competed with this chassis at Atlanta this season where he qualified fourth.

– Creed has qualified inside the top 10 in every race this season.

Quote:

“I feel confident going into Charlotte. Our mile and a half program has been so strong this season across our entire organization. We’ve had speed in qualifying every single week and our truck has been a contender, we just haven’t had the finishes to show for it. My team has been working hard all week getting this truck ready and I’m ready to go out there and put together a strong run for them.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 24 Midnight Moon Moonshine Chevrolet Silverado

Charlotte NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 2

– Best start: 6th

– Best Finish: 4th

– Laps Led: 28

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 7, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 5, Laps Led: 125, Stage win: 1

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt enters Charlotte second in points, just 13 points back from the leader.

– The No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 304. Moffitt competed with this chassis this year at Atlanta and Dover. He qualified first and finished second at Dover. This truck last went to victory lane in Dover in 2018.

– Moffitt ranks second among series regulars in laps led with 125.

Quote:

“Charlotte is always a lot of fun with it being a ‘home’ race for the teams. Our intermediate program has been progressing and we’ve had speed all year, we’re just looking for that perfect execution. We have Midnight Moon Moonshine on our Chevy this week and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than to sip some in victory lane.”

