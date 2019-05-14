MILITARY FAMILY REUNITED AT KANSAS SPEEDWAY AFTER ALMOST YEAR-LONG DEPLOYMENT

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (May 14, 2019) – Sgt. Matthew Norman with the Kansas National Guard knew his almost year-long deployment was coming to an end and wanted to surprise his wife Brooke for his homecoming. Sgt. Norman and Brooke are huge NASCAR fans and tried to always attend Kansas Speedway’s May races with fellow National Guard members.

So, while he was still stationed in Kuwait, Sgt. Norman reached out to Kansas Speedway’s staff with an idea – surprising Brooke at the race. And it wasn’t an easy secret to keep as his fellow National Guard members started returning during the two weeks prior to the Digital Ally 400. Brooke was upset that her husband’s homecoming kept getting delayed.

The plan came together with the help of the couple’s favorite driver – Jimmie Johnson. The premise to get Brooke to attend the race without her husband was that Sgt. Norman had entered a contest to meet Johnson and Brooke just had to go and meet him and get Sgt. Norman’s favorite shirt signed.

As Kansas Speedway staff were meeting with Brooke, Sgt. Norman was staged in Johnson’s trailer, where Johnson would look for something to sign for Brooke and her family. Out walked Sgt. Norman and the reunion was almost complete. Johnson presented the couple with a gift card to celebrate their anniversary, which was May 11, at a local restaurant, along with suite tickets for the Digital Ally 400.

In addition to the surprise reunion, the couple were recognized at the Driver’s Meeting and had the opportunity to spend some time with Johnson’s team and car before the race.

Tickets for Kansas Speedway’s fall weekend, which includes the Hollywood Casino 400, are on sale now by calling 866.460.7223 or online at www.kansasspeedway.com.

Kansas Speedway, a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest, hosts two NASCAR race weekends a year, in addition to hosting approximately 250 event days throughout the year. Kansas Speedway’s first race weekend of the season is in May with the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series under the lights. In the fall, the NASCAR playoffs return in with the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. To purchase season or single day tickets, call 866.460.RACE (7223) or log onto www.kansaspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

Fans can follow Kansas Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kansasspeedway, Twitter (@kansasspeedway), Instagram (kansasspeedway) and Snapchat (kansasspeedway).