Official 2019 Shelby GT350 Track Review | Hot Lap

PONTIAC, Mi. (May 14, 2019) – In this episode of AmericanMuscle’s Hot Lap YouTube video series, Justin Dugan visits M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan to get behind the wheel of the brand-new 2019 Shelby GT350 and experience some of the updates Ford Performance made, while ripping down the racetrack. While the weather wasn’t optimal during the trip, Justin makes the most of his adventure, spending some one-on-one time with the GT350 on and off the track. Justin also meets with Shelby Automobiles Marketing Manager, Jim Owens, to share his excitement and learn more about the platform’s development phases.

“The GT350 is a marvelous machine and that is something that you can’t truly get a sense of unit you are on a racetrack—tossing it around turns and stretching its legs down the back straight while using every last bit of the 8250 RPM redline.”—Justin Dugan

From the 5.2L Flat-plane V8 under the hood, to the improved aero, and Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires; the remarkable grip and handling of the GT350 will make any driver feel like they are ready for the next race in the Michelin Pilot Challenge Series.

Watch it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/hotlap-may2019.html

