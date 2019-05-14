RCR Event Preview – All-Star Race

Four All-Star Wins for RCR … Richard Childress Racing has won four Monster Energy All-Star races with drivers Kevin Harvick (20017) and Dale Earnhardt (1987, 1990 and 1993). Earnhardt’s 1987 All-Star victory included the legendary “Pass in the Grass.”

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,945 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 50 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,071 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.2. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

#RCR50 … Richard Childress Racing celebrates it’s 50th Anniversary in 2019. Follow our social channels season-long to join in the celebration.

Interactive RCR … For up-to-date news and exclusive content, visit RCR’s corporate Twitter page – @RCRracing – along with the RCR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team Twitter page – @RCRCup, and driver Twitter pages @austindillon3, @TylerReddick and @DanielHemric. Information about the 15-time championship winning organization can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardChildressRacing and at www.RCRracing.com along with official driver pages – http://www.facebook.com/austindillon3 and www.facebook.com/DanielHemric.

Catch the Action … The Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, May 18 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This Week’s Dow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway … Dillon, the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 race winner, has made one previous appearance in the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star race, finishing 12th in 2018.

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team … Austin Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by recreating in the lab one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack. After 5 years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports and follow us on Twitter @DowRacing, @DowSports & @DowChemical

3 Dow All Star 2019

Gold for #RCR50 … As part of RCR’s 50th anniversary celebration, Dillon will race a gold No. 3 Dow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 paint scheme during this weekend’s All-Star race. A replica 1:24 scale die-cast is currently available for pre-order at the RCR Team Store: https://store.rcrracing.com/product/2019-austin-dillon-dow-gold-124-scale-die-cast-pre-order/

Questions, Please … Dillon is scheduled to partake in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Media Rotations on Friday, May 17 at 4:20 p.m. in the Theater Room in the Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Center.

Meet Dillon… Come celebrate the 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600 and the 30th anniversary of Cook Out when Coca-Cola Racing Family driver Austin Dillon greets race fans at Cook Out (9705 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC) on Monday, May 20 at 4 p.m. ET. 200 wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first served basis on the day of the event.

Cheering for Dillon … If you’re at Charlotte Motor Speedway, come shop Austin Dillon merchandise available track-side by visiting the RCR merchandise trailer in the fan midway. Dillon is scheduled to sign a limited number of autographs on Friday, May 17 at 4:45 p.m.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

How do you approach the All-Star race format?

“You’ve got to go get it. You are on the gas the entire time but there will be some strategy played I’m sure at the end. The real question is going to be how these cars drive. It’s a totally different package. It should be very interesting for our fans.”

How do you balance the urgency of the All-Star Race versus the big picture of a championship?

“Well, you let everything go on All-Star night and as far as the big picture, the Coke 600 is a grueling 600-mile race, but it’s my favorite race of the year, especially with the military men and women that are out there. The start of that race, there is nothing more American I feel like than that one. I would love to win the Coke 600 again.”

Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Caterpillar/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway … Hemric will be making his first start in the NASCAR All-Star Open in hopes of advancing to the night’s main event, the NASCAR All-Star Race. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native made a name for himself on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s quarter-mile track racing Legend Cars and Bandoleros, earning multiple race wins and championships, including the 2010 Legends Million race. In three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, Hemric recorded an average start of 9.7 with an average finish of 9.0.

About Bass Pro Shops … Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

About Caterpillar … For nearly 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

8 Bass Pro All Star 2019

Gold for #RCR50 … As part of RCR’s 50th anniversary celebration, Hemric will race a gold No. 8 Caterpillar/ Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 paint scheme during this weekend’s All-Star race. A replica 1:24 scale die-cast is currently available for pre-order at the RCR Team Store: https://store.rcrracing.com/product/2019-daniel-hemric-bass-pro-cat-gold-124-scale-die-cast-pre-order/

Get Out the Votes … While Hemric hopes to race his way into the NASCAR All-Star Race through the NASCAR All-Star Open, he can also advance to the night’s main event through the NASCAR Fan Vote. Fans are encouraged to vote daily at NASCAR.com/fanvote and share their votes via social media for them to count twice. Voting continues through Saturday, May 18.

Meet the Driver … Fans will have multiple opportunities to meet the driver of the No. 8 Caterpillar/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He is scheduled to help the speedway unveil a historical marker on Thursday, May 16, starting at 2 p.m. ET along with team owner Richard Childress and teammate Austin Dillon. He is also scheduled to take part in a Q&A session at the Chevy Stage in the fan zone on Saturday, May 18, starting at 2 p.m. ET. Following that event, he will make an appearance at the RCR merchandise hauler for an autograph session starting at 2:20 p.m. ET.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

What would it mean to you to advance through the Open and race in the NASCAR All-Star Race in front of your home crowd at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

“All-Star weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway is one of the most special weekends of the season. I came here as a kid so many times and to have the chance to race in the Open and possibly earn a spot in the night’s main event is truly an honor. I hope we can get the job done for Caterpillar, Bass Pro Shops, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of those fans that watched me race on the quarter-mile track for so many years. Charlotte Motor Speedway holds a special place in my heart, and it would be truly special to have a strong night there.”

RCR has featured a number of special paint schemes for the All-Star Race, so how does it feel to bring the gold colors back for Saturday night’s race under the lights?

“The gold cars generated such a buzz down at Daytona earlier this year and I can’t wait to see them on track again this weekend in Charlotte. You only have one 50th anniversary, and to recognize Richard and Judy Childress and everything they have accomplished by running the gold colors on the No. 8 Caterpillar/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet is an honor. Hopefully, we can honor them by having a strong run and racing our way into the All-Star Race at the end of the night.”