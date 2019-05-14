Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Monster Energy Open Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

ADVANCE NOTES

Monster Energy Open

Stenhouse will have to race his way into the Monster Energy Open or be the recipient of the Fan Vote.

Stenhouse has three chances to race his way in by winning one of the three stages.

Stenhouse has four starts in the Open and three starts in the All-Star race.

All-Star Fan Vote

Stenhouse is one of drivers that is up for the All-Star Fan Vote.

Last Year’s All-Star Race

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. lined up on the outside of the front row beside teammate Matt Kenseth but an ill-handling machine forced him to settle with an 11th-place finish in Saturday night’s Monster Energy All-Star race.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its eighth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing in the All-Star Race:

“When he hit the track on Friday, this will be the first time any of us have ran this new aero package. Monster Energy always does a great job promoting this event and the pre-race show is always a fan favorite. We have to race our way in or rely on the fan vote. Our cars have been fast lately so I think we have a good shot at racing our way in and hopefully can put on a good show in the All-Star race.”