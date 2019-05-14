Ryan Newman – All-Star Advance

Team: No. 6 Acorns Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

All-Star Race – Saturday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman in the All-Star Race

· Newman will make his 18th start in the All-Star Race on Saturday. He’s locked in to the event by way of his 2002 victory in The Winston, after winning the No Bull Spring qualifying event.

· Outside of his win in 2002, Newman also has two additional top five finishes in the star-studded event, second in 2004 and fifth in 2006.

· Newman is in search of his first top-10 finish in the event in seven years, when he finished 10th in two-straight events in 2011 and 2012.

· The 2003 Driver of the Year has started on the pole once for the All-Star Race back in 2005. He also started second in 2004 and 2012.

Scott Graves in the All-Star Race

· Scott Graves will be atop the pit box for his first All-Star Race on Saturday.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing in the All-Star Race:

“The All-Star event is always a fun race that really has no limits. Everyone seems to be a little more aggressive, both in chances they take in setup and on the track since it’s a non-points event. The different segments, and now the introduction of some Gen-7 car features, will make it a challenging but fun night. One way or another it’s sure to be entertaining and we’re looking forward to it in our Acorns Ford.”

On the Car

Acorns makes its fourth appearance of the season aboard Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

About Acorns

About Acorns

The Acorns app automatically invests your spare change from everyday purchases into your future!

Acorns is accessed simply and easily via the app for iPhone, Android or Desktop. Visit Acorns.com for more.

Recapping Kansas

Newman finished 23rd last Saturday night under the lights in Kansas.