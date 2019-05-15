FedEx Racing Express Facts – All-Star Race

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race

Date/Time: May 18/8:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 80 laps; 4 stages (30/20/20/10 laps)

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Track Shape: Quad-oval

Banking: 24 degrees

2018 Winner: Kevin Harvick

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2019 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Kansas Recap: Denny Hamlin finished 16th in Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway in a night that included a blown tire, a difficult-handling car and an overtime finish. The #11 FedEx Freight Toyota started the race in 11th, but a blown tire on Lap 59 caused right-rear damage that required extensive repairs and put Hamlin back in 33rd and a lap down to the leader. The handling of the car throughout the race – too tight early and too loose late – made it difficult to regain track position, but Denny and the team managed to fight back for a 16th-place in a green-white-checkered overtime finish.

Charlotte All-Star Preview: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be heading home to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the series’ All-Star Race on Saturday, May 18. With a top-five finish last year in the All-Star Race, Hamlin and the #11 FedEx team will be seeking another strong performance and Denny’s second-career All-Star victory.

Hamlin All-Star Statistics:

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Races: 13

Wins: 1 (2015) Sprint All-Star Race

Poles: 1 (2015)

Top-5: 4 (2006, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2018)

Top-10: 10 (2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Laps Led: 64

Avg. Start: 11.1

Avg. Finish 9.1

Hamlin Conversation:

Can you describe the car in Kansas and some of the challenges your team faced?

“We really didn’t have the car we needed. We struggled with handling, and the blown tire really set us back. I’m proud of our FedEx team for fixing it up and working on adjustments, though. We wound up with a better result than how much of our race went.”

What adjustments will your team need to make to be ready for the All-Star Race in Charlotte?

“We had a strong performance last year at the All-Star Race, and we want to repeat that this year. We will just need to have a more complete race with little setbacks, since they are tough to overcome. However, I believe in our FedEx team and know we are always capable of getting the job done.”