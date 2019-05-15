Ross Chastain – North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 | Charlotte Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 TrüNorth™/Paul Jr. Designs Chevrolet Silverado in Honor of Officer Jordan Sheldon

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Honoring a Hero: The No. 45 Chevrolet will race in honor of K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon of the Mooresville Police Department. Sheldon tragically lost his life protecting his community on May 4, 2019. Sheldon, a six-year veteran of the Department, graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he earned a degree in criminal justice. Sheldon joined the Mooresville Police Department in 2013 and in 2015 was appointed to the K-9 unit. Sheldon is remembered not only for his work as a police officer, but for his charisma, kindness and generosity.

“Niece Motorsports is humbled by the service of our local law enforcement, especially those who have died protecting our community,” said General Manager Cody Efaw. “As a father, and a proud resident of Mooresville, I’m incredibly grateful for Officer Sheldon’s service to this community. We are indebted to all our law enforcement officers and hope that this serves as a small gesture of our appreciation for all that they do.”

Ross Chastain on Racing at Charlotte: “I’m still on cloud nine after last week. This team has worked so hard, so to celebrate a win with them was a dream come true. I’m excited to get back on track and compete for another win on Friday.

“I’m honored to race this Truck in memory of Officer Jordan Sheldon this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Our police officers, first responders and military are the real heroes, so I hope we can make them proud.”

Chastain at Charlotte: Chastain has three NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with a best finish of ninth in 2013.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the TrüNorth™ colors at Charlotte Motor Speedway. TrüNorth™ is the leading provider of commercial asset related warranty programs and services for dealers, fleets, owner-operators, and commercial finance companies.

The paint scheme that Chastain will run was designed by Paul Teutul, Jr. of Paul Jr. Designs and star of “American Chopper”, in partnership with TrüNorth™.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson, Timothy Peters, Angela Ruch and Kyle Benjamin. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.