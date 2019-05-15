Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | All-Star

Newman Set for All-Star Race; Stenhouse Looks to Race His Way Into Event

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) takes a break from points racing this weekend for the annual All-Star weekend. Ryan Newman is locked into Saturday night’s main event by way of his win in the 2002 event, while Ricky Stenhouse Jr., will attempt to race his way in during The Open. Jack Roush Fords have driven to victory lane on our occasions in the All-Star Race.

Saturday, May 18 | 6 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Saturday, May 18 | 8 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Acorns Ford Mustang

All-Star Victories

Roush Fenway has earned four victories in NASCAR’s All-Star Main Event with drivers Mark Martin, Matt Kenseth and Carl Edwards. Martin, who is a two-time All-Star race winner, first went to Victory Lane in 1998 for Roush Fenway before taking the checkered flag again in 2005. Kenseth earned the victory in the 2004 running of the event and Edwards visited the winner’s circle in 2011.

Racing in to the Show

Overall Roush Fenway has four victories in The Open – the preliminary qualifying races prior to the main event – two by Greg Biffle and one each by Jeff Burton and Trevor Bayne. Burton earned the win in the 2003 running of the Open after starting 18th. Biffle won his qualifying race in 2015 to earn a spot in the event, and the following year he and teammate Trevor Bayne swept the qualifying races to put their name in the hat for a shot at the $1 million payout.

Stenhouse in The Open

Prior to Saturday night’s All-Star Race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., will attempt to race his way into the main event. Overall four drivers will advance to the All-Star race – the three stage winners along with the fan vote winner – and join the 15 locked in drivers for the $1 million payout. Stenhouse has raced his way in before, finishing second back in 2013 after starting fourth.

RFR Sweeps Front Row in 2018

A year ago Matt Kenseth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., found themselves on the front row for the 2018 All-Star Race. Kenseth’s pit crew posted a blazing fast pit stop as part of the required 3-lap sequence in All-Star race qualifying to earn the pole, and Stenhouse was not far behind as the duo led the field to green.

Vote Ricky

In the event Stenhouse does not qualify for the All-Star race via The Open, he will rely on the #AllStarRace #FanVote, which remains open up until the last minute Saturday night. Click here to cast your vote for Stenhouse. Vote daily! Votes shared via Facebook and/or Twitter count double!

Stenhouse has also pledged to bring back his iconic ‘mullet’ haircut should he win the fan vote. Stenhouse once sported one of the flashiest mullets in all of professional sports before parting ways with the free flowing masterpiece in May of 2015. Now the NASCAR Champion and two-time NASCAR Cup winner is ready to reunite with his old friend.

Roush Fenway All-Star Wins

1998 Martin

2004 Kenseth

2005 Martin

2011 Edwards