Top Five Mods for Your 2009-2014 Challenger | Hot Lap

Adam Picks the Top 5 Mods for your ’09-’14 Challenger

PAOLI, Pa. (May 16th, 2019) – Whenever you get the itch to modify a stock vehicle, selecting the first five modifications can either be the easiest decision or the hardest one you will ever make. AmericanMuscle’s Adam Maqboul recently produced this video, selecting his favorite top five mods for 2009-2014 Dodge Challengers, putting them to good use! From performance enhancements to Challenger lighting, Adam covers all the bases to personalize your Challenger into a one-of-a-kind machine.

“My first five mods for the Challenger were pretty easy to pick, and I know everyone’s list may differ. Ultimately, we all want to personalize our rides, so I think this list covers all the right ingredients.”—Adam Maqboul

Watch it here: www.americanmuscle.com/hotlap-may2019-challenger.html

Featured parts: Injen Evolution Cold Air Intake w/ Dry Filter, Corsa Xtreme Cat-Back Exhaust w/ Polished Rectangular Tips, SR Performance Lowering Springs, SEC10 Throttle Response Controller, & Oracle Chrome OE Style Headlights w/ ColorSHIFT LED Halos

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang and Challenger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.