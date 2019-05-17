TEAM CHEVY AT CHARLOTTE 1: ‘All-Star’ Qualifying Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE

TEAM CHEVY ‘ALL-STAR’ QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES

MAY 17, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL ‘ALL-STAR’ QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

4th Austin Dillon, No. 3 Dow Camaro ZL1

8th Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

11th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Brakes Camaro ZL1

15th Kurt Busch, No. 1 GEARWRENCH/Monster Camaro ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL ‘ALL-STAR’ QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Clint Bowyer (Ford)

2nd Kyle Busch (Toyota)

3rd Kevin Harvick (Ford)

4th Austin Dillon (Chevrolet)

5th Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

FS1 will telecast the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway live at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, May 18. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 4th

YOU GUYS WERE FAST TODAY IN PRACTICE, HOW DO YOU FEEL AFTER THOSE LAPS?

“It feels really good to back it up. We had a really fast lap by ourselves right there. I am proud of my pit crew for having a solid pit stop, and man, the adrenaline is just flowing right now after hitting pit road with all that speed. It’s an intense situation and you just want to give those guys that pit for you all year, a time to shine, and not slide it so it doesn’t focus on you. But yeah, that was a good overall run for us and if we can hold on to third, that would be awesome.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 8th

TELL US ABOUT YOUR RUN OUT THERE.

“I got on to pit road really good, got into my pit box really well, and our stop was good. We lacked some speed on track, so that was a bummer. We are struggling a lot with keeping balance in the car and we made some provisions that we knew would slow it down a little in qualifying. So hopefully that will come back to serve us well in the race.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA BRAKES CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 11th

DO YOU FEEL ANYTHING DIFFERENT WITH THIS CAR AND NEW PACKAGE THAN THE CAR YOU HAVE BEEN RACING?

“No, not really. I think a lot of it is track dependent. Last week, everybody said it was a great race, and that is great. It’s awesome. But I think with this track, the grip level is less and in the corners it’s tighter. Our corners speeds are too high I think to produce what was going on last week. But you know, I think it has the potential to be a good race. And we will see.”

