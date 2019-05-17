TEAM CHEVY AT CHARLOTTE 1: Kurt Busch Breakout Session Highlights

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

MAY 17, 2019

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 GEARWRENCH/MONSTER CAMARO ZL1 Media Breakout Session Highlights:

COULD YOU TELL ANYTHING DIFFERENT FROM PRACTICE?

“I couldn’t tell much. It felt about the same.”

WITH THINGS GOING WELL FOR YOU THIS YEAR, IS THERE ANYTHING IN THE WORKS WITH GANASSI FOR THE FUTURE?

“We haven’t really started any kind of talks, so it’s hard to give an update on anything.”

IS THE WEATHER GOING TO PLAY ANY FACTORS FROM QUALIFYING IN THE SUN TO RACING UNDER THE LIGHTS?

“It always does a little bit. It’s a shame we don’t really practice around when we are going to race. We just have to hope to find a balance that we would find in a normal practice session from last year’s notes. Being my first year with Ganassi, we have to sort through a lot to make sure we don’t get too far off on weather conditions.”

IS IT A WASTE OF TIME TO PRACTICE IN DIFFERENT CONDITIONS?

“We are a new team together, so we need to be out there and getting those notes. If we were trying to tune in on those last five percent, then yes, it’s tough to do. We have a brand new package with all different types of feels with the splitter and the suspension, so we need to be out there.”

BEFORE THE SEASON, WE ASKED YOU ABOUT INDIANAIPOLIS AND THE ITCH BEING WITH CHIP. WITH THAT BEING A WEEK AWAY, ARE YOU STARTING TO FEEL THAT A LITTLE MORE?

“To be honest, just watching the aero package at Indianapolis, it seems like guys are having way more trouble with dirty air and finding the consistency that they are looking for. It gets back again to that top five in IndyCar that are the elite group and they are the ones that are going to have the best feel for the car. How am I going to jump in and be the best I need to be without running more often? I’m definitely gauging a lot off of Fernando Alonso. It’s a lot of newness for that whole program. He is a very experienced driver and I’m very curious as to how that car is going to turn out.”

THEY’VE TALKED ABOUT MOVING THIS RACE TO OTHER VENUES. ARE YOU UP FOR THAT?

“Yeah, I feel like the race itself, the energy and excitement, it can go anywhere. I still think it would have that type of feel. This track always seems to race really unique with the temperature changes. Could Bristol put on a good atmosphere and a good feel for an All-Star type of event? Yes. Would there be criticism from the change? Would it be the best fit? I don’t know.”

