TEAM CHEVY AT CHARLOTTE 1: Ross Chastain Breakout Session Highlights

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

MAY 17, 2019

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 15 VIPRACINGEXPERIENCE.COM CAMARO ZL1 Media Breakout Session Highlights:

HOW ARE THINGS WITH OPPORTUNITIES AND SPONSORSHIP?

“My dad said I could come back and work the watermelon field any day. We are just plugging along. There is your normal turmoil that every race team goes through. Anyone that says they aren’t, they probably aren’t telling the whole truth. Everything in Niece world is great. Other than that, we are just plugging along and just trying to make the best decisions long-term. We are trying to align ourselves with the best group of people we can.”

WHAT HAS THIS DONE FOR NIECE? THIRD YEAR IN, I DON’T THINK ANY EXPECTED YOU GUYS TO DO WHAT YOU HAVE DONE. WHAT HAS THE WIN DONE FOR YOUR ORGANIZATION?

“It has been incredible. I flew straight to New York for a campaign with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee up there, so I haven’t been around much. In the post-race interview with our Crew Chief, he mentioned that he didn’t have a 1/16 wrench when he started the team. I thought it would be good to get him and the General Manager two-sets of 1/16 wrenches, put them in a shadow box and put a plaque with the first win. How are we suppose to expect it until you win and know if you can do it? You have to prove it. We all thought we could, but until you do it, you don’t know.”

HOW IS THE TRUCK WIN DIFFERENT THAN THE XFINITY WIN?

“I can’t rank one above the other, but I can tell you that I celebrated this one a lot harder. In the truck after the race, I just jumped around because I was so excited. Fast forward to this, no one expected it and it came on so quick at the end of the race. For a second, I didn’t know if I could get him or not, but I was pushing as hard as I could. I was going to make one last attempt on the last lap. I don’t like point racing and I don’t like when people talk about points so much. I can’t rank one above the other, but I celebrated and enjoyed this one a lot more.”

