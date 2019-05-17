TEAM CHEVY AT CHARLOTTE ALL-STAR: Jimmie Johnson Press Conf. Transcript

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

MAY 17, 2019

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY PATRIOTIC CAMARO ZL1 met with media and discussed his multiple wins at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the rules package change for the All-Star race, the tribute paid to service men and women on Memorial Day, his visit to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and more. Full Transcript:

AS A FOUR-TIME WINNER OF THIS EVENT, TALK ABOUT YOUR SUCCESS AND WHAT MAKES YOU SO SUCCESSFUL AT THIS NON-POINTS EVENT

“I’ve been in circumstances and some situations and can remember back to some inverts that worked out well for us. A fast race car certainly was a big part of that. But there is just so much excitement that comes with this race and when you’re able to win, the celebration that follows definitely leaves a mark and is a lot of fun. But, it’s been a few years. I would love to get back to Victory Lane and obviously; the payday is unlike anything we see in the sport in today’s world and the way that the purse is structured now, so this is really a huge payday. Not that money matters, but it certainly doesn’t hurt and it helps you make some aggressive decisions out there.”

OTHER THAN YOU, THIS RACE HAS PROVEN TO BE DIFFICULT FOR DRIVERS TO FIND SUCCESS MULTIPLE TIMES. YOU’VE OBVIOUSLY DONE IT. WHAT MAKES THIS RACE SO DIFFICULT TO CONQUER AND HAS IT GOTTEN TOUGHER TO WIN OR REPEAT A WIN OVER THE YEARS?

“Track position just continues to be more and more important. Depending on how you qualify and how the stages work out and if it’s accumulated points, leads to the final stage and where you start or a draw or they draw for inversion. I think that really has a big influence. When you get down to a 15-lap shootout at the end, your winner is really coming from the front row, maybe the second row. So, whatever leads to that point in time is really what makes that happen.”

YOU’VE HAD A CHALLENGING FEW MONTHS. HOW MUCH MORE OF A CURVE BALL IS IT WHEN THEY THROW IN ANOTHER CHANGE LIKE THE HOOD SCOOPS IN THIS CAR? HOW MUCH OF A CHALLENGE IS IT THIS WEEKEND?

“It definitely is a challenge. We’re working through a lot of different issues that we didn’t anticipate seeing. Some of the components aren’t staying on the car. That’s kind of an important issue (laughter). So, we’ve had crew members going to and from the shop. Thankfully it’s only a couple of miles away; and trying to keep the car up to spec. We’ve had an issue with the splitter that our guys are working on now. So, some of these new parts that have come to the cars this weekend haven’t been run before, so there’s just a lot of work that goes into that. If you went and asked one of my crew guys right now, you’d hear a lot of foul words some out of their mouth. I get to sit back and watch. But, it throws a curveball at all of us.”

AFTER YOU VISIT YESTERDAY TO INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, HOW MUCH ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO THE INDY 500? AND, THERE HAS BEEN TALK ABOUT MAYBE A COLLABORATION OF A RACE WEEKEND BETWEEN NASCAR AND INDYCAR AT SOME POINT. DID YOU SEE EVIDENCE IN PERSON, OR OTHERWISE, THAT THE INDYCAR SIDE IS EVEN OPEN TO SOMETHING LIKE THAT OR HAVING A JOINT WEEKEND WITH NASCAR AT SOME POINT?

“I was unaware of that conversation and didn’t sense anything like that when I was there. It was strictly an opportunity to see my friends at McLaren, and also the garage area, especially the old guys in IndyCar that I know really well. Often times I’ve sat at home and have watched their practice and thought man, I could have gone. I had an open day. So, I didn’t let that be the case this year. I have never seen an IndyCar come down the front-stretch at Indy, so I had to step out there and watch one of those bullets go flying by, which was really cool. Frankly, the last IndyCar race I have been to was probably in the late ‘90’s in Milwaukee, Wisconsin when I used to live up there. So, it was a nice change of pace. I spent a lot of time with Johnny Rutherford and Mario Andretti. Unfortunately, Fernando (Alonso) had a pretty free schedule as they were putting his car back together. So, I hung out with him quite a bit. It was nice and really just a social thing for me to go up and see some old friends. Many of you remember Jay Frye. I was able to see Jay and catch-up with him. I saw Mr. Penske. I saw Helio (Castroneves). So, it was cool. It was good to just go up there and socialize. I left shortly after lunch; once the teams really got into things and were busy. A driver can only stand and watch other drivers so long. So, after I did my social piece, I came back home.”

INAUDIBLE

“Yeah, it’s such a spectacle. And the amount of people that were there on a Thursday just to see practice was impressive. I was also thrown off by golf carts driving through the garage area and scooters moving around. Pit Lane was a way different environment. It was just cool to see how things are done. It was just a different look on it. And I wanted to go up and see that place packed full of people and feel the energy that I’ve heard about so many times.”

YOU MADE A COMMENT AFTER THE KANSAS RACE LAST WEEKEND THAT YOU WERE NOT THAT CONFIDENT ABOUT GOING TO CHARLOTTE LIKE YOU USED TO BE. IS THIS GETTING MORE FRUSTRATING TO YOU AS TIME GOES ON? YOU ALWAYS TRY TO PUT A POSITIVE SPIN ON IT, BUT IS IT STARTING TO WEAR ON YOU?

“Yeah, it is challenging. There’s no way around it. Every week I’m able to go to the shop and check in and see what we’re working on and how hard everybody is working. You get excited for the week. You get to Friday and I let things roll off my shoulders and hit the weekend. I was pretty frustrated when I got out of the car in Kansas. The first half or first two-thirds of the race was pretty bad. I rallied back to sixth, which was respectable. And then I realized I was in fourth and before that restart, I was hopeful our outside lane could advance and maybe have a look at a win or a second place finish behind Eric (Jones). It was nice to be back in that moment, but certainly the frustration is coming through. I’ve never worked so hard to run where I do. I’ve never seen our team work so hard to not be able to get back to where we want to in a short period of time. That’s the hard part.”

SO AT THIS POINT, WHAT IS THE WORST PART OF THIS? WHAT’S THE MOST FRUSTRATING PART OF THIS? OR, IS IT PEOPLE LIKE ME BRINGING THAT UP THAT’S PART OF THE FRUSTRATION?

“No, you’ve got a job to do and that’s part of it. I’ve been racing my whole life. I’ve been through all the ups and downs. I’ve sat at this very desk with a lot of highs and enjoying those moments. Racing is racing. You’re going to have all that stuff. So, it’s not that. Some of the nice people on Twitter can bother you from time to time. But really, when you put in such an effort and you don’t get the return; and we’ve all experienced that in different ways in life, that’s the frustrating part. But, I’m not smart enough to quit. I’m not smart enough to walk away. I love what I do. I want to be out there racing. I love driving for Rick (Hendrick) and Ally has been an amazing sponsor. So, just keep on digging. That’s all I can do.”

AS AN AVID ATHLETE AND MARATHON RUNNER, CONTRAST THE DIFFERENCE OF THE INDIVIDUALITY OF WHAT YOU DO AS A RUNNER VERSUS MAYBE RACING BEING MORE OF A TEAM-TYPE EFFORT.

“I guess the marathon is a perfect example. If I wasn’t happy with my time, I could look in the mirror and find the answer pretty quick (laughs). There are times on the race track where that reality is there and I can see it. There are other times where the responsibility may shift and fall heavier in other areas. That’s the team sport. That happens to everybody. But that is the one beauty of my hobby in those moments. If I don’t hit my goal that I’m after, I know where to look.”

THE OTHER DAY YOU MENTIONED YOUR IMPATIENCE OVER NOT WINNING AND ALSO NOT KNOWING WHAT YOU’RE GOING TO BE DOING IN A COUPLE OF YEARS. IS THERE NOT A CONTRACT EXTENSION OUT THERE? ARE YOU CLOSER TO GIVING IT UP THAN WE REALIZE?

“No, I just don’t have anything signed beyond 2020. So, those conversations usually start probably a year out, so Rick and I will get into that before long. But, the real reality is I don’t have 10 years left. I probably don’t have five years left (laughs), so being impatient in the comment that I made there is there’s less runway than there was when I first started. And, I’ve been able to be patient through my career in a lot of ways and it’s served me well. I feel like now, where I am, I don’t have that luxury any longer if I want a shot to win eight or nine or whatever it is; more wins. I don’t have that luxury. This year is almost halfway through. And then, next year will be here before we know it. So, I’m just aware of my opportunities to accomplish what I want to. There are just fewer of them left and we need to get after it.”

YOU JUST UNVEILED YOUR PAINT SCHEME FOR THE 600. WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO YOU TO HAVE THE DONLAN FAMILY ON THE HOOD? ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO THE 600?

“Yeah, I’m proud to have the Donlan family involved this weekend; and then the numerous fallen soldiers that will be on all the race cars for the 600. We love our camo scheme. The car looks really good. Ally loves to give back and do things right. They are certainly using this opportunity Memorial Day weekend to do some really great things. So, I’m excited about it. I love the notion of a marathon. And the 600 is our marathon of sorts for Cup racing, so I’m excited about the weekend.”

SPEAKING OF NOT HAVING THE PATIENCE, WITH DARRELL WALTRIP RETIRING, WOULD IT MEAN MORE TO YOU TO TIE HIS MARK BEFORE HE LEAVES THE BOOTH?

“Honestly, that’s not crossed my mind. The individuals at 84 victories I know and respect very well, but it’s never been about anything against them or trying to beat them. There’s never been anything competitive between me and them. It’s more of an honor that I’m at 83 and I’ve been able to equal Cale (Yarborough), and if I was to equal them. But that memory may have been around a couple of years ago when I won 83 and was thinking about 84 and the fact that I would be in that opportunity to honor them and equal them. But, it’s been a while. I haven’t even thought about that. It’s just about a trophy. It’s just about a checkered flag. There really isn’t anything else with it.”

WHAT IS YOUR SENSE OF PRIDE IN THE WAY THAT NASCAR AND CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY HANDLES MEMORIAL DAY AND THE WAY WE HONOR THE COUNTRY?

“It’s amazing, simply amazing. And, I think NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway have set the bar over the years and continue to raise it. And at tracks across the country, we continue to see other track owners and operators pay their respects as well. At Talladega we see the American flag go by behind that semi-truck, and flyovers and parachutes with American flags flying and service men and women all over the place. It is great to see. And certainly, on Memorial Day, it’s kind of the peak of the year for us to say thank you. But, it’s really nice that week in and week out we see service men and women at track and can thank them for their service.”

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.