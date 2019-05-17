Toyota Racing MENCS All-Star Post-Qualifying Report – 5.17.19

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Report

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Charlotte Motor Speedway – May 17, 2019

TOYOTA ALL-STAR RACE STARTING POSITIONS

1st, Clint Bowyer*

2nd, KYLE BUSCH

3rd, Kevin Harvick*

4th, Austin Dillon*

5th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

7th, ERIK JONES

12th, DENNY HAMLIN

*non-Toyota driver

NOTE: Camry drivers Matt DiBenedetto and Timmy Hill will start 12th and 22nd, respectively, in tomorrow night’s MENCS Open event.

TOYOTA QUOTES

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Hazelnut Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 2nd

How do you feel about the pit stop that your team pulled off?

“I thought everything about the lap actually was pretty good. I’m not sure how fast the lap itself was – how fast our car was on the lap. I felt like my progressiveness onto pit road and pit road speed was relatively good and then the braking point and being able to just chatter the tires all the way into the box was really close. Really on the money there. I thought we got all we could get out of it. We’ll see what happens and where it stacks up.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER ATVs/USO Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 5th

What do you think of your run and how do you think your No. 19 Camry will do tomorrow?

“It was pretty good. I was happy with everything. We didn’t have any mistakes. We weren’t blistering fast at any aspect. Our lap was a tick slow. Our stop was a tick slower than the 18 (Kyle Busch). You kind of add all that stuff up. Our exit was good, so that’s good. This is just really fun to do. To be able to come down pit road with no speed limit and all that stuff, it’s cool to do once a year. It’s just a lot of fun. It’s a special race and a special event. It’s neat to do something different. I’m happy with how everything has gone today and hopefully we’ve got the Camry dialed in for tomorrow night. I think we’ll be close enough to the front at the start that we can make something happen. We’ll just have to wait and see if we have the car to do it.”

ERIK JONES, No. 20 Craftsman Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 7th

How was your first experience qualifying for the All-Star race with the live pit stop?

“It was different. I got a few runs in earlier trying to figure it out. I didn’t know how much you really had to adjust for how much grip it was going to gain and I changed some stuff – brakes settings-wise – so all that kind of together got me in the box pretty slow. Not too bad. We’ll start from there. Obviously we’ll be in the top 10, so that’s a good thing. The Craftsman Camry has got a lot of speed.”