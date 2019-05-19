TEAM CHEVY AT CHARLOTTE 1: ‘All-Star’ Post-Race Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

MAY 18, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL ALL-STAR RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kyle Larson, No. 42 Advent Health Camaro ZL1

5th Bubba Wallace, No. 43 World Wide Technology Camaro ZL1

7th Austin Dillon, No. 3 Dow Camaro ZL1

8th Alex Bowman, No. 88 Axalta Camaro ZL1

9th William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Autoguard Camaro ZL1

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 26th at 6 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TEAM CHEVY ALL-STAR POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 5th

YOU JUST ABOUT GOT THE JOB DONE. THOUGHTS ON THE RUN?

“I had it wide open on that last restart and when those guys pulled away, I knew we were done. It’s just a different class, a different animal when you get up there. I had tons of fun tonight. I honestly haven’t had this much fun in a long time. It’s been a struggle, but it was a big night for us. When you don’t have anything on the line, I guess it means something different.”

FROM THE DAY THAT YOU’VE HAD TODAY, WHAT DOES THIS TELL YOU?

“The first thing my mom said to me after the Open was ‘You know who that was? That was God. He’s not giving up on you yet’. I’ve realized that. As many dark moments that I’ve had and telling myself to give up, it’s been really tough. It’s been tough to keep coming in and keep going. Tonight just shows that I’ll be back next week.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 7th

HOW DID THIS PACKAGE RACE TONIGHT?

“Restarts were good and we could make a lot of ground up on the top if I got in the right line. I don’t know, I got turned by the 18, he said he was dragging, but I have to look at the replay. We had a pretty good run going there and when he turned us, it just killed our left front fender. Then I got in the (Denny) Hamlin wreck too and that further killed our left front. I thought I had a good restart there at the end but the left front just wouldn’t turn anymore from all the damage.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 8th

IT’S NOT A SECOND PLACE FINISH, BUT DO YOU THINK IT’S A MOMENTUM BUILDER FOR THE 600?

“Yeah, you know, our car was really obviously good in the Open. We just took off really, really tight. Obviously, we had that left side damage from the Open and that probably got us really tight. Something got us tight to start the All-Star and we got it better until I got driven into the fence and pretty much knocked all four corners off of it. So, we just tried to play catch up from there. Eighth could have been a whole lot worse and we will move on to the 600.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 HENDRICK AUTOGUARD CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 9th

THOUGHTS ON THE RUN:

“We had a good car. Starting in the back, we got up to 4th, then 3rd coming to the final stop. We took four tires and I think that was the right move, we just got in the wrong lane on the restart. We restarted on the bottom twice. It’s not fun to have the restarts that go that way, but overall there was a lot of progress and we had a good night.”

DO YOU THINK THEY WILL USE THIS PACKAGE IN THE FUTURE?

“Yeah, I honestly don’t feel like it was any different. I think it was just the circumstance of how many restarts there were and how intense this race is. I think the cars have been racy all year and I feel like a little racier before tonight, but it’s hard to tell, honestly. We were able to pass cars, which was good.”

