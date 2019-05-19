Toyota MENCS Race Recap – Charlotte All-Star Race

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Charlotte Motor Speedway – All-Star Race

May 18, 2019

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, Kevin Harvick*

3rd, KYLE BUSCH

4th, Joey Logano*

5th, Darrell Wallace Jr.

10th, MARTIN TRUEX JR

18th, DENNY HAMLIN

19th, ERIK JONES

*non-Toyota driver

All four Joe Gibbs Racing Camry’s qualified for tonight’s All-Star event after capturing wins in the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season.

Kyle Busch was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in third place while Martin Truex Jr. also captured a top-10 finish

Busch led 15 laps (of 85) in the second stage of the four-stage event.

TOYOTA QUOTES

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Hazelnut Spread Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

Are the aero problems you referenced something you fought throughout the race?

“All year long. This M&M’s Camry was fast, but just not fast enough by itself on restarts. Couldn’t hold off the guys behind us and fought aero problems after that.”

How strong was the car in the race?

“We had a really fast M&M’s Camry. Probably was the only guy to pass for the lead after a given set of laps. On restarts, we couldn’t go anywhere, we just weren’t fast enough, but we had long run speed. That’s all there is to it.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops / Tracker ATVs / USO Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 10th

How did your race go tonight?

“It wasn’t good for us. We had a really strong Camry and got to the front early. We lost track position and then go it back, lost it, got it back, lost it and got wrecked. It’s the All-Star race. If you’re not the first couple of guys, you’re in a bad spot. No fun.”