Stenhouse Jr – Charlotte Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @StenhouseJr, @FastenalRacing and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Stenhouse Jr. has 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway with an average starting position of 19.6 and average finishing position of 18.9.

The two-time Xfinity series champion made his first MENCS start at Charlotte in 2011 in the famed No. 21, finishing an impressive 11th.

Last year’s Coca-Cola 600

Unfortunately, during the final stage break, the team was penalized for an uncontrolled tire lining Stenhouse up once again at the tail-end of the field. After restarting in the 24th position, Stenhouse patiently maneuvered his Ford through the field gaining 14 positions to take the checkered flag in the 10th position; a career best at the 1.5 mile track.

“600 Miles of Remembrance”

Stenhouse and the No. 17 Fastenal Ford will participate in “600 Miles of Remembrance” on Memorial Day Weekend, to honor military service members and their families.

Captain John Graziano will replace ‘Stenhouse Jr’ on the windshield of the No. 17 Ford.

Graziano died at the age of 28 during an aircraft accident at Laughlin AFB, Texas. John was a T-38C Talon instructor with over 1300 hours in the cockpit, who had a passion for flight and a dream to be an Air Force fighter pilot since the age of two.

Driver’s Only NASCAR Xfinity Series FOX Broadcast

Stenhouse will once again participate in the driver’s only broadcast this Saturday for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stenhouse will be in the studio alongside Chad Knaus and Brad Keselowski.

On the Car

Fastenal will run a special red, white, and blue paint scheme to honor military service members and their families on this Memorial Day weekend.

Fastenal is currently in its eighth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing in the Coca-Cola 600:

“The Coca-Cola 600 will always be a special race for me since it was my first Cup start. It’s a big racing weekend between the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. Our intermediate program has been improving this year. We had a strong run at Kansas so we are looking for that to roll over for this weekend. Handling can be tough since we start during the day and end at night, but it’s a long race so we will keep adjusting on our Fastenal Ford and hopefully can have a strong weekend at our home track.”