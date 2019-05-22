JR Motorsports Partners with LS Tractor in Multiple Events

LS Tractor featured on No. 8 Chevrolet with Jeb Burton in Michigan and Bristol

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 22, 2019) – LS Tractor USA, one of the fastest growing tractor companies in North America, will be joining JR Motorsports as a primary partner for the No. 8 Chevrolet and driver Jeb Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series events at Michigan International Speedway (June 8) and Bristol Motor Speedway (Aug. 16), the team announced today.

Founded in 2009 in Battleboro, N.C., LS Tractor offers sub-compact, compact and utility tractors made from steel that provide the greatest loader lift capacity of any tractors in their class. To date, there are roughly 400 LS Tractor dealers in the United States and Canada that have sold close to 50,000 tractors across North America.

“LS Tractor has done a great job expanding its brand presence and we’re pleased to give them additional market exposure this season,” said Joe Mattes, JRM vice president of marketing. “They’re a company from right here in North Carolina that we’re proud to represent. They have a good relationship with the Burton family and I know Jeb will give it his all in the No. 8 car. It’s only a matter of time until we see that group in Victory Lane.”

In addition to the two primary events, LS Tractor will be featured as an associate partner on Burton’s Chevrolet Camaro beginning this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as well as in races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Sept. 7), Texas Motor Speedway (Nov. 2) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Nov. 16).

“Everyone here at LS Tractor is excited to support Jeb and JRM this race season,” said Amanda Clark, LS Tractor marketing manager. “The Burtons are such avid supporters of LS Tractor that this is not just a partnership for us – it’s the kind of mutual support that builds great futures. We look forward to seeing Jeb in Victory Lane and in the fields on his LS Tractor, many times over.”

Burton has been one of six drivers to wheel the No. 8 Chevrolet for JRM in 2019. In his only NXS start to date this season, Burton drove the No. 8 entry to a top-five finish at Texas Motor Speedway. Overall, the team has recorded two top-five and seven top-10s through the first 10 races of the season.

“I can’t say thank you enough to LS Tractor for coming on board our No. 8 Chevrolet,” said Burton. “It means a lot to have the support of a company as strong as LS Tractor and I can’t wait to get to the racetrack and contend for victories with them on our Camaro. We are going to give it everything we have.”

Catch Burton and the entire JRM team in action at this Saturday, May 25, in the Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway which airs at 1 p.m. EST on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT LS TRACTOR:

While the LS Tractor name may be new to you, we’ve been building tractors for over 35 years. Our company began as part of the well-respected LG Group, a brand with a worldwide reputation for quality and customer satisfaction.

LS Tractor USA, and its tractor manufacturing parent LS Mtron, are member companies of the LS Group, among the largest corporations in South Korea with annual sales of $30 billion. The LS Group has more than 100 subsidiaries and offices operating in over 25 countries around the world.

LS Mtron has won numerous design awards and has earned a reputation for building top quality, high value tractors. As a result, exports have been growing over 30% per year, making it one of the fastest growing tractor companies in the world. With nearly 50,000 tractors sold in North America, we continue to build the business on a strong foundation of high quality and customer service.

To meet the rising demand of our high-quality, high value tractors, we have built a state-of-the-art engine manufacturing facility as part of our plans to increase annual tractor production capacity to 200,000 units by 2020.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the management company and racing operation for Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s 15-time Most Popular Driver and winner of 50 NASCAR-sanctioned races. Now in its 18th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports races in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it won championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also competes in Late Model competition and owns four championships in regional late model divisions. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.