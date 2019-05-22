Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Charlotte

Roush Fenway Set for NASCAR’s Longest Race This Weekend

Roush Fenway Racing gets set for NASCAR’s longest race of the season this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) battles for 600 miles Sunday evening at the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway. RFR has eight Cup wins all-time at Charlotte, including four in the Coca-Cola 600.

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sunday, May 26 | 6 p.m. ET

FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Roush Fenway in the 600

In 100 MENCS starts in the famed Coca-Cola 600, Roush Fenway Racing has visited victory lane four times and recorded 23 top-five and 37 top-10 finishes. Jeff Burton leads the way with two Coke 600 victories for Jack Roush, while Mark Martin and Matt Kenseth have one each.

Golden Sombrero

Roush Fenway won a record four-consecutive Coca-Cola 600’s from 1999-2002 with drivers Jeff Burton, Matt Kenseth and Mark Martin. During that span, Roush Fenway led 427 laps, including 201 of 400 laps in the 1999 event.

2006 Dominance in the Coca-Cola 600

Roush Fenway had its best overall outing in the Coca-Cola 600 in 2006, when its five entries averaged a 5.4 finish. Roush Fenway Fords finished third, fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth, while leading 52 laps in the event. In 2002, Roush Fenway posted a one-two finish in the event with Martin and Kenseth battling feverishly for the win and combining to lead 67 laps in the race (with Martin taking the win).

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 208 MENCS races at Charlotte, recording eight total wins with 45 top-five and 78 top-10 finishes. RFR Fords have an average finish of 16.3 with 2627 laps led all-time.

Where They Rank

Coming off a non-points All-Star Race, Ryan Newman heads into Coke 600 weekend 17th in the points standings, while Stenhouse is 21st.

Roush Fenway Charlotte Wins

1992-2 Martin Cup

1995-2 Martin Cup

1998-2 Martin Cup

1999-1 Burton Cup

2000-1 Kenseth Cup

2001-1 Burton Cup

2002-1 Martin Cup

2011-2 Kenseth Cup

1993-2 Martin NXS

1995-2 Martin NXS

1996-1 Martin NXS

1996-2 Martin NXS

1998-1 Martin NXS

1999-1 Martin NXS

2000-1 Burton NXS

2001-2 Biffle NXS

2002-2 Burton NXS

2006-1 Edwards NXS

2011-1 Kenseth NXS

2011-2 Edwards NXS

2011-2 Edwards NXS

2015-1 Buescher NXS

By the Numbers at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

208 8 45 78 3 69627 2627 19.3 16.3 104440.5

121 12 33 60 13 22207 2425 10.7 14.2 33310.5

16 0 2 5 0 2089 130 11.8 15.4 3133.5

345 20 80 143 16 93923 5182 15.9 15.5 140884.5